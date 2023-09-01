Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 5 of the league?

In the eighth match of RPL 2023, Jaipur Indians defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by four wickets. In the ninth encounter, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers stunned Jodhpur Sunrisers, registering victory by just four runs.

Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur hosted both of these encounters.

In the eighth contest, after electing to bat first, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar could score only 136/8 in 20 overs. Multiple batters scored notable knocks but none of them were worthy enough to trouble the opposition. For Jaipur, Rohit Khichar shone with a three wickets.

In their pursuit, Jaipur Indians took 19.1 overs to chase down the total. Opener Sumit Godara's 48-run knock was vital in reaching the target. No.5 batter Rohit Khichar’s 39-run knock was also pivotal for the Indians in the chase.

Coming to the ninth match, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers opted to bat first and posted a total of 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Batting at no.4, Deepak Hooda smacked an unbeaten 68-run knock off just 41 balls.

In the middle-order, Pushpendra Singh smacked a 23-ball 40-run unbeaten knock to take the team to an impressive total. Rahul Chahar shone with the ball for Jodhpur with two wickets.

In return, Jodhpur openers Abhijeet Tomar and Bharat Sharma looked good stitching up a 61-run partnership. However, the middle-order failed to continue the momentum built by openers, thus falling short of the target by just four runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 4 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Image Credit:- Punjab Kings

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar gave his best with the ball, picking two big wickets of Deepak Karwasara and Deepak Hooda, conceding 37 runs in his four-over spell. Moreover, with the bat, Chahar scored a 7-ball 13-run knock.

Aniket Choudhary (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

Pacer Aniket Choudhary had a poor outing against Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar. He bowled his full quota of four overs, conceding 42 runs.

Mahipal Lomror (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

Image Credit:- IPL T20

Mahipal Lomror looked good during his 11-ball 21-run knock laced with three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 190.91. Rohit Khichar's brilliant delivery ended his brilliant cameo. With the ball, Lomror picked the wicket of Tanmay Tiwari, helping his side in taking over the line.

Deepak Hooda (Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers)

Kota batter Deepak Hooda hit the right chords, smacking an unbeaten 68-run knockoff 41 balls with three fours and four maximums at a strike rate of 165.85. Hooda’s knock played a pivotal role in Kota winning the contest.