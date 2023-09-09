Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Abhijeet Tomar and Rahul Chahar lead the charts – Updated after Qualifier 2

Jodhpur Sunrisers, on Friday, September 8, defeated Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 of the Rajasthan Premier League. Abhijeet Tomar won the Player of the Match award for scoring 82 runs off 53 balls, including 13 fours and a six. The Sunrisers will now lock horns with Jaipur Indians in the final of the tournament on Monday, July 11.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Abhijeet Tomar leads the runs chart

Abhijeet Tomar remains the leading run-scorer of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has scored 339 runs from seven matches at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 154.79. Tomar has hit a whopping 37 fours and 12 sixes.

Bharat Sharma is second on the list, having scored 231 runs from seven matches at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 133.53, including 16 fours and 13 sixes.

Mahipal Lomror rounds out the top 3 on the list. The southpaw has racked up 225 runs from five matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 158.45.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list – Rahul Chahar leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

Rahul Chahar, the wily leg-spinner, is the leading wicket-taker of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. Chahar, who plies his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has picked up 12 wickets from six matches at an average of 16.08.

Vishal Godara is second on the list of top wicket-takers. He has taken 11 wickets from six matches at an average of 11.64. Khaleel Ahmed has also been impressive this season. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 11 wickets from seven matches at an average of 15.18.

Rohit Khichar, Ajay Dhamia, Shubham Sharma and Ajay Kookna take the next four spots on the list.