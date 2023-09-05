Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Abhijeet Tomar and Vishal Godara lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

In the first match of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Monday, Jodhpur Sunrisers beat the Bhilwara Bulls by five wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Abhijeet Tomar became the Player of the Match scoring an unbeaten 93.

In the other match, Jaipur Indians defeated the Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by 12 runs. With the win, the Indians also secured their berth in the Qualifier 1.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Abhijeet Tomar leads the runs chart

Abhijeet Tomar is the leading run-scorer of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has scored 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike-rate of 152.45 with 20 fours and nine sixes.

Mahipal Lomror has been impressive in the tournament and is the second-highest run-scorer. The left-handed batter has racked up 178 runs from four matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike-rate of 150.85 with the help of 10 fours and 13 sixes.

Bharat Sharma is third on the list with 159 runs from five matches at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 140.71 with nine fours and 10 sixes.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Vishal Godara leads the wickets chart

Vishal Godara is the leading wicket-taker of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an excellent average of 10.38 with one four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Ajay Kookna is second on the list, having accounted for eight scalps from five matches at an average of 15.62 with a four-wicket haul to his name. Rahul Chahar has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an impressive average of 15.50.

The likes of Rohit Khichar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rituraj Singh and Ashok Sharma have also bowled well thus far in the championship.