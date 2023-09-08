Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Abhijeet Tomar and Vishal Godara lead the charts – Updated after Qualifier 1

Jaipur Indians beat Jodhpur Sunrisers by one run in Qualifier 1 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Thursday, September 7. With the win, they also advanced to the final. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, will get another chance when they face Udaipur Lakecity Warriors in Qualifier 2 on Friday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Abhijeet Tomar leads the runs chart

Abhijeet Tomar is the leading run-scorer in the Rajasthan Premier League this season. Tomar has racked up 257 runs from six matches at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 154.82, including 24 fours and 11 sixes.

Mahipal Lomror was leading the charts but has fallen to second in the list. The left-handed batter has scored 225 runs from five matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 158.45, with 13 fours and 18 sixes to his name.

Shubham Garhwal has also been excellent, having racked up 195 runs from six matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 163.87. He has hit 14 fours and 13 sixes overall.

Divya Gajraj, Bharat Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Karan Lamba and Arjit Gupta have also had a great season with the bat.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Vishal Godara leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Rajasthan Premier League

Vishal Godara is the leading wicket-taker in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has picked up 11 wickets from six matches at an average of 11.64. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also has 11 wickets to his name but has a slightly inferior bowling average of 13.55.

Rohit Khichar, who was on top of the list after the Eliminator, has dropped to third. He has taken 10 wickets from six matches at an average of 11.90. Ajay Dhamia, Khaleel Ahmed and Ajay Kookna have also been impressive with the ball this season.