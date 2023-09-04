Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mahipal Lomror and Ajay Kookna lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

In the first match of Sunday, Jodhpur Sunrisers beat Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. After being asked to chase down a target of 162, the Sunrisers romped home with six balls left in their innings.

Bhilwara Bulls lost to the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by five wickets in the second match of the day. The match went down to the wire, but the Challengers chased down 177 with two balls to spare.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Mahipal Lomror leads the chart

Mahipal Lomror has been the standout batter of the tournament thus far as he is the leading run-scorer. The left-handed batter has notched up 178 runs from four matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike-rate of 150.85 with 10 fours and 13 sixes.

Deepak Hooda is second on the list, having racked up 156 runs from three matches at an average of 156 and a strike-rate of 185.71 with 10 fours and nine sixes. Abhijeet Tomar has also been in impressive form, having scored 123 runs from four games at an average of 31.25 and a strike-rate of 136.89.

Sumit, Godara, Karan Lamba, Ramnivas Golada, and Bharat Sharma have also scored in excess of 100 runs in the championship.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Ajay Kookna leads the bowlers' chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

Ajay Kookna is the leading wicket-taker of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an average of 11.12. He also picked up a four-wicket haul, although his efforts could not pay dividends.

Rohit Khichar is second on the list as he has picked up six wickets from three matches at an average of 8.83. Ashok Sharma, Rituraj Singh, Himanshu Nehra, and Rahul Chahar have picked up six wickets apiece until now in the tournament.