Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mahipal Lomror and Rohit Khichar lead the charts – Updated after Eliminator

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, on Thursday, September 6, defeated Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. The game took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After being asked to chase down a target of 126, the Warriors romped home with an over to spare.

With the win, the Warriors booked their berth in the Qualifier 2 where they will face the loser of the Qualifier 1 between Jaipur Indians and Jodhpur Sunrisers.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Mahipal Lomror leads the runs chart

Mahipal Lomror is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Rajasthan Premier League. The left-handed batter notched up 225 runs from five matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike-rate of 158.45 with the help of 13 fours and 18 sixes.

Abhijeet Tomar is second on the list of top run-getters, having notched up 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike-rate of 152.45 with 20 fours and nine sixes.

Deepak Hooda has shown his big-hitting prowess and has notched up 174 runs from five games at an average of 58 and, most importantly, a strike-rate of 165.71.

Divya Gajraj, Bharat Sharma, Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Karan Lamba, and Aditya Garhwal have also been impressive.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Rohit Khichar leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

Rohit Khichar remains the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Rajasthan Premier League. He has picked up 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 9.50 and at an economy rate of around 5.25.

Vishal Godara is second on the list of leading wicket-takers, having notched up 10 wickets at an average of 9.90. Ajay Dhami and left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed have picked up nine wickets apiece.

Ajay Kookna and talented leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have accounted for eight wickets apiece to their names.