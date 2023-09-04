Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers, Match 11

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers beat the Bhilwara Bulls by five wickets in Match No.11 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Sunday, September 3, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With the win, the Challengers moved to second in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.110, thanks to wins in three out of four matches. They are currently on a three-match winning streak after initially losing to Udaipur Lake City Warriors.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.925, thanks to wins in one out of four matches in the tournament.

Jodhpur Sunrisers beat the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets in Match No.10 of the tournament. They are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.542, thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

Sikar, in the meantime, are placed fifth with two points and a net run rate of -0.184 courtesy of wins in one out of four matches.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers edge Bhilwara Bulls in thriller in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

After being sent in to bowl first, the Challengers struggled a bit as the Bulls put up a decent score of 176 for the loss of six wickets on the board. Hitesh Patel and Rajat Chaudhary picked up two wickets apiece for the Challengers. Ritik Audichiya and Himanshu Sharma accounted for one scalp apiece.

The Challengers chased down the target of 180 with two balls left in their innings. Ajay Kookna picked up four wickets, but could not stop the Challengers from going past the finish line. Deepak Hooda stayed not out on 74 off 31 balls with six fours and five sixes to take the Challengers home in the thrilling contest.