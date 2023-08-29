Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bhilwara Bulls vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar, Match 3

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar made an impressive start to their Rajasthan Premier League campaign with a seven-wicket win over Bhilwara Bulls at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. With the win, the Soldiers Sikar moved to the third spot in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.542.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are placed just below Sikar with a net run rate of -0.542. Earlier in the day, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors defeated Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by six wickets. The Warriors are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.920. The Challengers are languishing at fifth in the table.

After being put in to bat first, the Bulls racked up a decent score of 146 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Their skipper Deepak Chahar, who has shown his ability with the bat on multiple occasions, scored 43 runs off 31 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Karan Lamba and Kunal Singh Rathore also played useful cameos of 32 not out and 21, respectively. Rituraj Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the Soldiers Sikar, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-17-3. He got the crucial wickets of Zubair Ali (a golden duck off the first ball of the innings), Raj Sharma, and Rathore.

Sikar chased down the target with an over to spare. Mahipal Lomror and Kartikey Choudhary put on an unbeaten partnership of 70 runs for the fourth wicket off 7.1 overs to take their team past the finish line.

Lomror racked up an unbeaten 57 runs off 41 balls with six fours and two sixes. Mohit Jain and Ajay Kookna picked up one wicket apiece for the Bulls, but to no avail.