Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Match 9

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers beat Jodhpur Sunrisers by four runs in Match No. 9 of the Rajasthan Premier League on Thursday, August 31. With the win, the Challengers moved to second in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.232 thanks to wins in two out of three matches.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, stay in fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.944 courtesy of wins in one out of three matches.

In the first match of the day, Jaipur Indians beat Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by four wickets at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. With the win, the Indians tightened their grip on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.576.

Sikar, in the meantime, are placed fourth in the Rajasthan Premier League table with two points and a net run rate of -0.013.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers beat Jodhpur Sunrisers in thriller in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

After opting to bat first, the Challengers scored 163 for the loss of five wickets. Deepak Hooda scored 68 runs off 41 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Pushpendra Singh Rathore injected momentum into the innings with an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 23 balls with one four and as many as four sixes.

Thereafter, the Challengers restricted the Sunrisers to 159 for the loss of six wickets. Ritik Audichiya was the pick of the bowlers for the Challengers after he picked up three wickets and gave away 29 runs.

Hitesh Patel was also pretty impressive after he accounted for two scalps. With 18 runs to defend, Rathore held his nerves to take his team past the finish line. He conceded a six in the third ball, but overall, was stupendous under pressure.