Ramiz Raja brought on board to make aggressive changes: Shoaib Akhtar backs former captain’s appointment as PCB chairman 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels Ramiz Raja is being brought in as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman to make aggressive changes. According to Akhtar, Raja won’s spare the PCB’s current management.

Ramiz Raja is set to take over as PCB chief, replacing Ehsan Mani. The decision was taken after the former Pakistan captain met the country’s Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan earlier in the week.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Akhtar backed Ramiz Raja to do a good job as the new PCB chairman. He was quoted as saying:

"A lot of people think that since Ramiz himself wasn't such a strong cricketer himself, he wouldn't be able to reform Pakistan cricket. However, I do not share this opinion."

Asked to elaborate on how Ramiz Raja can reform Pakistan cricket, Akhtar replied that the captain would be able to run the PCB like a corporation:

"I don't think he will spare (the incumbent) management. He will make aggressive changes. He has been brought on board (by Prime Minister Imran Khan) to make aggressive changes."

A notification has been issued by the government nominating former cricketer Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BOG).



Read more: https://t.co/D55zLHNmJB#CricketPakistan pic.twitter.com/TEBVQkJmlg — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 27, 2021

According to the "Rawalpindi Express", Ramiz Raja can play a role in bringing aggression back into Pakistan cricket, which seems to have gone missing in recent years. The former pacer added:

"Back in the '90s, we used to play with aggression. He has been a part of the team during those days, he knows all about it. Our batting line-up was full of aggressive players.”

Akhtar further pointed out:

"Pakistan has found talented bowlers (lately) but in patches. Fine, we do have Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Shaheen Afridi. But we are missing that X factor."

Akhtar also revealed that he wants Ramiz Rama to focus on reforming club cricket in Pakistan and organising tournaments to promote local talent.

"Ramiz Raja will have a good idea of how to improve Pakistan cricket" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has also supported the move to choose Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chairman. Inzamam reckoned that Raja’s experience and connect with the game could boost Pakistan’s cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“It is a very good sign. A proper cricketer will become the PCB chairman for the first time. My best wishes to Ramiz Raja. He understands cricket very well. Also, Ramiz Raja has been attached to the game even after he left cricket. He never went away. He is very well aware of how the modern game functions and its intricacies. He will have a good idea of how to improve Pakistan cricket and which people to deal with for the same.”

Ramiz Raja, who was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, is a renowned commentator as well.

Edited by Samya Majumdar