Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB chairman

Former Pakistan captain and veteran commentator Ramiz Raja is reportedly set to become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to Cricbuzz, Ramiz Raja met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (August 23) to lay out his plans for the future of the PCB. Current PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was also present at the meeting, where Imran Khan gave the green signal for the change of guard to take place.

Ramiz Raja will assume the role of PCB Chairman once the formalities for the succession process come to a close, according to Cricbuzz.

Many congratulations to @iramizraja on his new appointment as PCB Chairman. Great opportunity to put into practice his vision for Pakistan Cricket. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 26, 2021

The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS: Ramiz Raja on his blueprint as PCB chairman

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja is set to be the new PCB chairman.

Ramiz Raja will have a tough task on his hands as he aims to improve a system that had been accused of promoting mediocrity over merit for a long period of time.

Raja has been voicing the same on different platforms including his YouTube channel. The onus will be on him to 'walk the talk' once he takes over as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

One of the major points in his blueprint as PCB chief is to 'reset' the GPS of Pakistan cricket. The former Pakistan opener laid out the same during his meeting with PCB patron-in-chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ramiz Raja told Cricbuzz on Monday:

"I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call. The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence."

This isn't the first time Ramiz Raja has taken up an administrative role with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ramiz Raja said his purpose (as chairman) is to "redo Pakistan cricket GPS and be in pursuit of excellence." #PCB #pakcricket — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) August 26, 2021

The 1992 World Cup winner has previously presided as the Chief Operating Officer of the PCB in the early 2000s. He was also the CEO of PCB during the historic India-Pakistan series back in 2004.

As far as his playing career is concerned, Ramiz Raja represented Pakistan in 57 Tests and 198 one-day internationals between 1984-1997, scoring 2833 and 5841 runs respectively with 53 50s and 11 tons.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar