"Ramiz Raja has very good international relations, which will benefit Pakistan cricket" - Kamran Akmal on next PCB chief

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has hailed the decision to bring in former captain and noted commentator Ramiz Raja as the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

According to Akmal, Ramiz Raja’s international contacts as well as his in-depth understanding of Pakistan cricket will be of great value.

Ramiz Raja will take over from Ehsan Mani as the PCB chairman. The decision was taken following a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan earlier this week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal expressed happiness over the move and said:

"I am hopeful of Pakistan cricket doing well with Ramiz Raja coming in. He has very good international relations, which will benefit Pakistan cricket. Domestic cricket in Pakistan will also be benefited. He has a lot of views on domestic cricket. Financially as well, the situation of players should improve.

"Ever after retiring from the game, Ramiz Raja has stayed connected with cricket. He has done commentary in international as well as domestic cricket. He knows everything about Pakistan cricket - from the grassroots to international level. I am very confident that Ramiz Raja will take Pakistan cricket to greater heights."

Ramiz Raja’s first stint in the PCB came in the form of its Chief Executive. Now he will assume the responsibility of the Chairman of the PCB on September 13. He will need to carefully handle the pressure of expectations.



Ramiz Raja will make aggressive changes: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also thrown his weight behind Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chairman. According to Akhtar, Ramiz Raja is being brought in to make aggressive changes.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Akhtar was quoted as saying:

"A lot of people think that since Ramiz himself wasn't such a strong cricketer himself, he wouldn't be able to reform Pakistan cricket. However, I do not share this opinion. I don't think he will spare (the incumbent) management. He will make aggressive changes. He has been brought on board (by Prime Minister Imran Khan) to make aggressive changes."

Before Akhtar, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq too spoke out in support of Ramiz Raja as the next PCB chairman.

Inzamam opined that Raja’s rich experience would benefit cricket in the country. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"He understands cricket very well. Also, Ramiz Raja has been attached to the game even after he left cricket. He never went away. He is very well aware of how the modern game functions and its intricacies. He will have a good idea of how to improve Pakistan cricket and which people to deal with for the same."

Shahid Afridi reacts to Ramiz Raja's appointment as PCB chairman



Both Inzamam and Ramiz Raja were part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad under Imran Khan’s captaincy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar