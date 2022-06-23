"Sarfaraz juggernaut has broken down selection doors!"- Fans erupt as an emotional Sarfaraz Khan slams yet another Ranji Trophy hundred

Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan continued his incredible run this Ranji Trophy season by smashing yet another hundred, this time in the all-important final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, June 23.

The 24-year-old has ensured that Mumbai end up with a more than competitive first-innings total of 374.

Sarfaraz went through a sensational patch of form in the previous Ranji Trophy season and has been relentless in this campaign as well. In his last 14 Ranji Trophy innings, Sarfaraz Khan has scored an incredible seven hundreds.

The 24-year-old was in tears as he reached his hundred and celebrated with the famous 'thigh-five' celebration as a tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Fans on Twitter hailed Sarfaraz for his outstanding knock and believe he has almost broken down the door to join the Indian Test team.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The celebration from Sarfaraz Khan is an absolute pleasure to watch.

The celebration from Sarfaraz Khan is an absolute pleasure to watch. https://t.co/QamNJ5Ua7g

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sarfaraz Khan - The best batsman in the last 2 seasons in Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan - The best batsman in the last 2 seasons in Ranji Trophy. https://t.co/HUxqFVbfqY

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sarfaraz Khan got emotional after scoring the hundred - he has worked extremely hard in the last few seasons, and the results are showing. 2nd consecutive season for him with 900+ runs. Sarfaraz Khan got emotional after scoring the hundred - he has worked extremely hard in the last few seasons, and the results are showing. 2nd consecutive season for him with 900+ runs. https://t.co/xgGZ8KiRzT

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 TAKE A BOW, SARFARAZ KHAN.



What started with a 401-ball 275 against defending champion Saurashtra in the first league game has come a full circle with a hundred in the final. TAKE A BOW, SARFARAZ KHAN. What started with a 401-ball 275 against defending champion Saurashtra in the first league game has come a full circle with a hundred in the final.

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#MUMvMP

#RanjiTrophyFinal Sarfaraz Khan has played the most important knock of his career so far. On this track Mumbai will take 350 anyway Sarfaraz Khan has played the most important knock of his career so far. On this track Mumbai will take 350 anyway #MUMvMP #RanjiTrophyFinal

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill That's quite an overwhelming celebration by Sarfaraz upon reaching his hundred in the Ranji Trophy final. Gets there in 190 balls with 13 fours. That's quite an overwhelming celebration by Sarfaraz upon reaching his hundred in the Ranji Trophy final. Gets there in 190 balls with 13 fours.

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16 This guy is truly a run machine. 4th century of this season in just 6 games. Sarfaraz Khan This guy is truly a run machine. 4th century of this season in just 6 games. Sarfaraz Khan 🙌

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sarfaraz Khan got emotional and he's crying when he scored hundred in the final of Ranji Trophy 2022. Sarfaraz Khan got emotional and he's crying when he scored hundred in the final of Ranji Trophy 2022. https://t.co/dSMrAhdfdY

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Sarfaraz Khan brings up a ton in the Ranji Trophy final. He has been such so consistent in last couple of season. He's batting at a different level Sarfaraz Khan brings up a ton in the Ranji Trophy final. He has been such so consistent in last couple of season. He's batting at a different level

Srini @softsignalout Sarfaraz should get a chance in Red Ball when he's in such red hot form. Seems to have extraordinary hunger for runs. Sarfaraz should get a chance in Red Ball when he's in such red hot form. Seems to have extraordinary hunger for runs.

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRa15743279 .

Sarfaraz Khan Showing his Class in red Ball Cricket. His numbers in Domestic Cricket is mind blowing and average is Classy. Hope to see him very Soon in Indian Team Test Squad. Well Done Sarfaraz Khan Fabulous Century in Ranji Trophy Final Sarfaraz Khan Showing his Class in red Ball Cricket. His numbers in Domestic Cricket is mind blowing and average is Classy. Hope to see him very Soon in Indian Team Test Squad. Well Done Sarfaraz Khan Fabulous Century in Ranji Trophy Final 👏. https://t.co/A159MsqYH3

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



Knowing Rahul Dravid, pecking order will not be broken & people will get sufficient chances before getting dropped!



Sarfaraz has to wait. Wish they start A tours soon! Srini @softsignalout Sarfaraz should get a chance in Red Ball when he's in such red hot form. Seems to have extraordinary hunger for runs. Sarfaraz should get a chance in Red Ball when he's in such red hot form. Seems to have extraordinary hunger for runs. Vihari averages 60+ & he hasn't got a proper run yet. Shreyas will get 5-7 tests at least. Then there is Gill.Knowing Rahul Dravid, pecking order will not be broken & people will get sufficient chances before getting dropped!Sarfaraz has to wait. Wish they start A tours soon! twitter.com/softsignalout/… Vihari averages 60+ & he hasn't got a proper run yet. Shreyas will get 5-7 tests at least. Then there is Gill.Knowing Rahul Dravid, pecking order will not be broken & people will get sufficient chances before getting dropped!Sarfaraz has to wait. Wish they start A tours soon! twitter.com/softsignalout/…

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ So the best batsman from that 2016 u19 batch is finally kicking off now. Der aaye but yeh bohot lambe time ke liye aaye hai iss baar.



Sarfaraz Khan decade. So the best batsman from that 2016 u19 batch is finally kicking off now. Der aaye but yeh bohot lambe time ke liye aaye hai iss baar. Sarfaraz Khan decade.

Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI Talk about ‘dada’ season. Sarfaraz has done it twice on the bounce. And he has done it when the India A programme is fading away. #RanjiTrophyFinal Talk about ‘dada’ season. Sarfaraz has done it twice on the bounce. And he has done it when the India A programme is fading away. #RanjiTrophyFinal

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx A full-throated emotional celebration is the best kind of celebration. Take a bow, Sarfaraz Khan!



A full-throated emotional celebration is the best kind of celebration. Take a bow, Sarfaraz Khan!https://t.co/iaEMdeNGz7

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sarfaraz Khan now scored 900+ runs in an Ranji trophy season by two consecutive seasons - in both season he scored 900+ runs in just 6 matches. Remarkable. Sarfaraz Khan now scored 900+ runs in an Ranji trophy season by two consecutive seasons - in both season he scored 900+ runs in just 6 matches. Remarkable. https://t.co/vOzHifrFWq

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#RanjiTrophyFinal Unreal Sarfaraz Khan. Another day, another century for him. Top player Unreal Sarfaraz Khan. Another day, another century for him. Top player 🔥🔥💯#RanjiTrophyFinal

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Sarfaraz Khan have pulled things in favour of Mumbai. Play resumes, all out can happen at any moment but he’s still fighting for the side. 350+ is a positive score, keep up the spirit. Sarfaraz Khan have pulled things in favour of Mumbai. Play resumes, all out can happen at any moment but he’s still fighting for the side. 350+ is a positive score, keep up the spirit.

Jigar Mehta @jigsactin



8, 71*, 36, 301, 226, 78, 25, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 107**



When not unbeaten, he's converted 7 of the 50+ innings into 100s which includes 1 triple hundred, two double centuries & three 150s Sarfaraz Khan's last 17 innings in #RanjiTrophy (Earliest first)8, 71*, 36, 301, 226, 78, 25, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 107**When not unbeaten, he's converted 7 of the 50+ innings into 100s which includes 1 triple hundred, two double centuries & three 150s Sarfaraz Khan's last 17 innings in #RanjiTrophy (Earliest first)8, 71*, 36, 301, 226, 78, 25, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 107**When not unbeaten, he's converted 7 of the 50+ innings into 100s which includes 1 triple hundred, two double centuries & three 150s🔥🔥🔥

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Should Sarfaraz Khan get an India call-up? He's in the form of his life & scored consistently for 2 seasons. Whatever he can do he has done. The ball is now in the selection committee's court. Should Sarfaraz Khan get an India call-up? He's in the form of his life & scored consistently for 2 seasons. Whatever he can do he has done. The ball is now in the selection committee's court.

Utsav @utsav__45 Sarfaraz Khan is constantly scoring centuries for fun in the Ranji Trophy now - He deserves the place in the Indian Test Team!! Sarfaraz Khan is constantly scoring centuries for fun in the Ranji Trophy now - He deserves the place in the Indian Test Team!! 🙌 https://t.co/3p8orMZCDS

Sarfaraz Khan puts Mumbai in ascendancy in Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai were 147/3 when Sarfaraz walked out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal still at the crease on day one. The latter was dismissed for 78 and the Madhya Pradesh (MP) bowlers had their tails up, fancying themselves to restrict Mumbai to under 300.

Day two started perfectly for MP as they got the wicket of Shams Mulani in the very first over. However, as has been the case for the past two editions of the competition, Sarfaraz looked at ease and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Some valuable contributions were made around him as he went on to score his fourth hundred of the season. Mumbai were eventually all out for 374 with Sarfaraz scoring 134.

MP had started their first innings at the time of writing, with the scoreboard reading 2/0 after one over. Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri were on the crease.

