"Sarfaraz juggernaut has broken down selection doors!"- Fans erupt as an emotional Sarfaraz Khan slams yet another Ranji Trophy hundred

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after reaching yet another hundred. (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 23, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan continued his incredible run this Ranji Trophy season by smashing yet another hundred, this time in the all-important final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, June 23.

The 24-year-old has ensured that Mumbai end up with a more than competitive first-innings total of 374.

Sarfaraz went through a sensational patch of form in the previous Ranji Trophy season and has been relentless in this campaign as well. In his last 14 Ranji Trophy innings, Sarfaraz Khan has scored an incredible seven hundreds.

The 24-year-old was in tears as he reached his hundred and celebrated with the famous 'thigh-five' celebration as a tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Fans on Twitter hailed Sarfaraz for his outstanding knock and believe he has almost broken down the door to join the Indian Test team.

Here are some of the reactions:

The celebration from Sarfaraz Khan is an absolute pleasure to watch. https://t.co/QamNJ5Ua7g
Sarfaraz Khan - The best batsman in the last 2 seasons in Ranji Trophy. https://t.co/HUxqFVbfqY
Sarfaraz Khan got emotional after scoring the hundred - he has worked extremely hard in the last few seasons, and the results are showing. 2nd consecutive season for him with 900+ runs. https://t.co/xgGZ8KiRzT
Sarfaraz Khan's last 14 Ranji Trophy innings:301*.226*.25.78.177.6.275.63.48.165.153.40.59*.105* (batting).- Mr. Consistent, Sarfaraz. https://t.co/P998hCWUOS
TAKE A BOW, SARFARAZ KHAN. What started with a 401-ball 275 against defending champion Saurashtra in the first league game has come a full circle with a hundred in the final.
FOURTH 💯 for SARFARAZ this season and he's simply UNSTOPPABLE 🤩#RanjiTrophyFinal #MPvMUM https://t.co/w7hTbXS6T2
Sarfaraz Khan has played the most important knock of his career so far. On this track Mumbai will take 350 anyway #MUMvMP #RanjiTrophyFinal
That's quite an overwhelming celebration by Sarfaraz upon reaching his hundred in the Ranji Trophy final. Gets there in 190 balls with 13 fours.
This guy is truly a run machine. 4th century of this season in just 6 games. Sarfaraz Khan 🙌
275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59* and 50* The sensational Sarfaraz run continues 👏#RanjiTrophy #MUMvMP https://t.co/RXJKIeEwBm
Sarfaraz Khan got emotional and he's crying when he scored hundred in the final of Ranji Trophy 2022. https://t.co/dSMrAhdfdY
Sarfaraz Khan brings up a ton in the Ranji Trophy final. He has been such so consistent in last couple of season. He's batting at a different level
Sarfaraz should get a chance in Red Ball when he's in such red hot form. Seems to have extraordinary hunger for runs.
Sarfaraz Khan Showing his Class in red Ball Cricket. His numbers in Domestic Cricket is mind blowing and average is Classy. Hope to see him very Soon in Indian Team Test Squad. Well Done Sarfaraz Khan Fabulous Century in Ranji Trophy Final 👏. https://t.co/A159MsqYH3
Vihari averages 60+ & he hasn't got a proper run yet. Shreyas will get 5-7 tests at least. Then there is Gill.Knowing Rahul Dravid, pecking order will not be broken & people will get sufficient chances before getting dropped!Sarfaraz has to wait. Wish they start A tours soon! twitter.com/softsignalout/…
So the best batsman from that 2016 u19 batch is finally kicking off now. Der aaye but yeh bohot lambe time ke liye aaye hai iss baar. Sarfaraz Khan decade.
Talk about ‘dada’ season. Sarfaraz has done it twice on the bounce. And he has done it when the India A programme is fading away. #RanjiTrophyFinal
A full-throated emotional celebration is the best kind of celebration. Take a bow, Sarfaraz Khan!https://t.co/iaEMdeNGz7
Two back to back 900+ seasons. The Sarfaraz juggernaut is smashing down the selection doors. twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…
Sarfaraz Khan now scored 900+ runs in an Ranji trophy season by two consecutive seasons - in both season he scored 900+ runs in just 6 matches. Remarkable. https://t.co/vOzHifrFWq
After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal
Unreal Sarfaraz Khan. Another day, another century for him. Top player 🔥🔥💯#RanjiTrophyFinal
Sarfaraz Khan have pulled things in favour of Mumbai. Play resumes, all out can happen at any moment but he’s still fighting for the side. 350+ is a positive score, keep up the spirit.
Sarfaraz Khan's last 17 innings in #RanjiTrophy (Earliest first)8, 71*, 36, 301, 226, 78, 25, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 107**When not unbeaten, he's converted 7 of the 50+ innings into 100s which includes 1 triple hundred, two double centuries & three 150s🔥🔥🔥
Should Sarfaraz Khan get an India call-up? He's in the form of his life & scored consistently for 2 seasons. Whatever he can do he has done. The ball is now in the selection committee's court.
Sarfaraz Khan's average in this Ranji Trophy season has now crossed 150! I mean, how do you explain this...just go watch him bat.#MUMvMP #RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy
Sarfaraz Khan is constantly scoring centuries for fun in the Ranji Trophy now - He deserves the place in the Indian Test Team!! 🙌 https://t.co/3p8orMZCDS

Sarfaraz Khan puts Mumbai in ascendancy in Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai were 147/3 when Sarfaraz walked out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal still at the crease on day one. The latter was dismissed for 78 and the Madhya Pradesh (MP) bowlers had their tails up, fancying themselves to restrict Mumbai to under 300.

Also Read Article Continues below

Day two started perfectly for MP as they got the wicket of Shams Mulani in the very first over. However, as has been the case for the past two editions of the competition, Sarfaraz looked at ease and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Some valuable contributions were made around him as he went on to score his fourth hundred of the season. Mumbai were eventually all out for 374 with Sarfaraz scoring 134.

MP had started their first innings at the time of writing, with the scoreboard reading 2/0 after one over. Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri were on the crease.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
