"Sarfaraz juggernaut has broken down selection doors!"- Fans erupt as an emotional Sarfaraz Khan slams yet another Ranji Trophy hundred

Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan continued his incredible run this Ranji Trophy season by smashing yet another hundred, this time in the all-important final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, June 23.
The 24-year-old has ensured that Mumbai end up with a more than competitive first-innings total of 374.
Sarfaraz went through a sensational patch of form in the previous Ranji Trophy season and has been relentless in this campaign as well. In his last 14 Ranji Trophy innings, Sarfaraz Khan has scored an incredible seven hundreds.
The 24-year-old was in tears as he reached his hundred and celebrated with the famous 'thigh-five' celebration as a tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Fans on Twitter hailed Sarfaraz for his outstanding knock and believe he has almost broken down the door to join the Indian Test team.
Here are some of the reactions:
Sarfaraz Khan puts Mumbai in ascendancy in Ranji Trophy final
Mumbai were 147/3 when Sarfaraz walked out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal still at the crease on day one. The latter was dismissed for 78 and the Madhya Pradesh (MP) bowlers had their tails up, fancying themselves to restrict Mumbai to under 300.
Day two started perfectly for MP as they got the wicket of Shams Mulani in the very first over. However, as has been the case for the past two editions of the competition, Sarfaraz looked at ease and kept the scoreboard ticking.
Some valuable contributions were made around him as he went on to score his fourth hundred of the season. Mumbai were eventually all out for 374 with Sarfaraz scoring 134.
MP had started their first innings at the time of writing, with the scoreboard reading 2/0 after one over. Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri were on the crease.