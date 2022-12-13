Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 1: Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal hits ton; Prabhsimran Singh slams 202 for Punjab (Round up)

Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal hit an unbeaten 116 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 13. Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first. Agarwal’s unbeaten ton and Telukupalli Ravi Teja (72) lifted Hyderabad to 256/5 by stumps on Day 1.

In an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab ended Day 1 on 363/3 against Chandigarh. Opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed 202 off 278 balls while his partner Abhishek Sharma hit 100 off 146 deliveries. The pair added 250 runs for the first wicket.

Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra was unbeaten on 137 in an Elite Group A clash against Haryana (46 all out) in Rohtak. Himachal ended the day on 246/1.

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel impressed with figures of 5/35 in their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match against Uttar Pradesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. UP were bundled out for 198, but hit back to reduce Bengal to 29/4 by stumps on Day 1.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores of all Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of the season.

Elite Group A

Nagaland (9/0) trail Uttarakhand (282) by 273 runs

Odisha (214/5) vs Baroda

Bengal (29/4) trail Uttar Pradesh (198) by 169 runs

Himachal Pradesh (246/1) lead Haryana (46) by 200 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (25/1) trail Andhra (238) by 213 runs

Assam (249/7) vs Saurashtra

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic for Tanmay Agarwal!



Hyderabad captain is leading from the front as he brings up a solid ton



Follow the match bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…



#RanjiTrophy | #HYDvTN | @mastercardindia for Tanmay Agarwal!Hyderabad captain is leading from the front as he brings up a solid tonFollow the match 💯 for Tanmay Agarwal! 👏 👏Hyderabad captain is leading from the front as he brings up a solid ton 👌 👌Follow the match 👉 bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… #RanjiTrophy | #HYDvTN | @mastercardindia https://t.co/9zBxagJJLC

Hyderabad (265/5) vs Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra (80/5) trail Delhi (191) by 111 runs

Elite Group C

Kerala (276/6) vs Jharkhand

Karnataka (148/6) vs Services

Goa (210/5) vs Rajasthan

Puducherry (17/2) trail Chhattisgarh (162) by 145 runs

Elite Group D

Railways (22/1) trail Vidarbha (213) by 191 runs

Madhya Pradesh (251/6) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Punjab (363/3) vs Chandigarh

Tripura (1/0) trail Gujarat (271) by 270 runs

Plate

Meghalaya (0/0) trail Mizoram (252) by 252 runs

Bihar (50/0) trail Arunachal Pradesh (212) by 162 runs

Sikkim (58/0) trail Manipur (186) by 128 runs

Poll : 0 votes