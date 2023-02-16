Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Day 1: Bowlers shine as Saurashtra bundle out Bengal for 174

Saurashtra bowlers came up with a clinical bowling performance to bundle out Bengal for 174 on Day 1 of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (February 16).

Saurashtra elected to field first after winning the toss, and their bowlers backed the decision, cleaning up Bengal in 54.1 overs. Captain Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the Indian Test squad for the final, and Chetan Sakariya, claimed three wickets apiece. Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja combined to pick up the other four Bengal wickets to fall.

Unadkat struck in the very first over as Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) fell to a sharp inswinger, giving a bat-pad catch to short leg. Sakariya also got a wicket in his first over with a terrific delivery that squared up debutant Sumanta Gupta (1).

The Saurashtra left-arm seamer had two in the over when Sudip Kumar Gharami (0) offered no stroke to a delivery, only to see the back nip back and hit the stumps. Bengal were 2-3 in the second over of the Ranji Trophy final.

The carnage continued as Unadkat produced another moment of brilliance to send back Manoj Tiwary (7), who was caught off the outside edge at gully. Bengal lost half their side for 34 when Anustup Majumdar (16) nicked Jani to the keeper. Akash Ghatak (17) was the next to go as he mistimed a pull off Sakariya.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel give Bengal innings some respectability

At 65-6, Bengal were in danger of being bowled out for under 100. However, Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and Abishek Porel (50) added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to give their bowlers something to bowl at. Shahbaz struck 11 fours in his knock, while Porel hit eight fours in his half-century.

The defiant stand ended when Shahbaz was caught at short leg off Jadeja’s bowling. Porel fell to Jani, caught at first slip. Bengal’s innings ended when last man Mukesh Kumar (1) presented a caught and bowled chance to Unadkat.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic of the #RanjiTrophy #Final!



Saurashtra move to 81/2 after restricting Bengal to 174 in the first innings #BENvSAU



Watch how the action unfolded on the opening Day

bit.ly/3xusEzE It's Stumps on Dayof the @mastercardindia Saurashtra move to 81/2 after restricting Bengal to 174 in the first inningsWatch how the action unfolded on the opening Day It's Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the @mastercardindia #RanjiTrophy #Final! Saurashtra move to 81/2 after restricting Bengal to 174 in the first innings 👍👍 #BENvSAUWatch how the action unfolded on the opening Day 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3xusEzE https://t.co/VV2FxSzW3c

Saurashtra went to stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final at 81-2 after 17 overs. Jay Gohil (6) was bowled by Akash Deep, while Vishvaraj Jadeja (25) nicked Mukesh Kumar to the keeper. At close of play, Harvik Desai was batting on 38 and nightwatchman Sakariya was giving him company on 2.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes