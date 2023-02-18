Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Day 3: Bengal fight, but Saurashtra remain in control

Bengal put up a good fight on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (February 18). However, Saurashtra did well enough to ensure they remained in the ascendancy by stumps.

Resuming their first innings at 317-5 in response to Bengal’s 174, Saurashtra ended up scoring 404. Bengal reached 169-4 at close on play on Day 3, still trailing by 61 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand.

Bengal struck early on Day 3 as Arpit Vasavada fell without adding to his overnight score of 81. Pacer Mukesh Kumar got a delivery to nip away, and the usually patient Vasavada lost focus and chased the ball but only managed a nick to the keeper.

Chirag Jani, who was 57* overnight, was the next to go for 60. He also fell to Kumar, getting a feather on another delivery that moved away as he attempted to work the ball to the leg side. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat (4) got a near unplayable delivery from Akash Deep that also moved away after pitching and found the edge.

Prerak Mankad (33) and last-man Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (29), though, played fine cameos to ensure that Saurashtra crossed the 400-run mark. For Bengal, Kumar starred with 4-111, while Akash Deep and Ishan Porel claimed three wickets apiece.

Unadkat, Sakariya strike key blows for Saurashtra before Bengal offer resistance

Needing a solid start to have any chance of making a comeback in the Ranji Trophy final, Bengal lost their top three cheaply. Sumanta Gupta (1) was squared up Chetan Sakariya, giving a catch to second slip.

Sakaraiya then got a length ball to shape away and had Abhimanyu Easwaran caught behind for 16. Sudip Kumar Gharami (14) got a brute from Saurashtra captain Unadkat. The ball had pace and bounce, and Gharami could only manage a thick outside edge, which was held at second slip.

Anustup Majumdar (61) and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary (57*) added 99 runs for the fourth wicket to give the batting side a lift. Bengal would have hoped for both batters to return undefeated at stumps. However, Unadkat btoke the stand, having Majumdar caught at gully off a full delivery.

At stumps on Day 3, Shahbaz Ahmed (13*) was giving his captain Tiwary company. The duo will have to produce something extraordinary on Sunday to change Bengal’s fortunes in the Ranji Trophy final.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Brief scores

Bengal (174 & 169-4) trail Saurashtra (404) by 61 runs - Anustup Majumdar 61, Manoj Tiwary (57*); Jaydev Unadkat 2-47, Chetan Sakariya 2-50

