Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals, Day 2 Round-up: Shreyas Gopal slams ton as Karnataka take massive lead over Uttarakhand

Shreyas Gopal hammered an unbeaten 103 off 153 balls as Karnataka went to stumps on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal match against Uttarakhand at 474/5.

Responding to Uttarakhand’s paltry first-innings total of 116, Karnataka resumed their innings at 123/0. Openers Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed for 82 and 83 respectively, while Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) also made crucial contributions. By the end of the day, Karnataka had built a massive 358-run lead over their opponents.

In the first quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengal built a first-innings lead of 65 over Jharkhand with five wickets in hand. In reply to Jharkhand’s disappointing first-innings score of 173, Bengal reached 238/5 by stumps on Day 2. Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed 77 off 154 deliveries, while Sudip Kumar Gharami chipped in with 68 off 109 balls.

The bat dominated the ball in the second quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Punjab and Saurashtra as well in Rajkot. Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh (126) and Naman Dhir (131) played impressive knocks, adding 212 runs for the opening wicket. The batting side went to stumps at 327/5, having taken a 24-run lead over Saurashtra.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Follow the match bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…



#SAUvPUN | #RanjiTrophy | #QF2 Punjab are on the move in the first innings as they trail by 37 runs. Naman Dhir also reaches his centuryFollow the match Punjab are on the move in the first innings as they trail by 37 runs. Naman Dhir also reaches his century 👏👏Follow the match ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…#SAUvPUN | #RanjiTrophy | #QF2 https://t.co/VJI5eE5IYg

In the fourth quarterfinal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh stuttered to 144/4 against Andhra. The day began with Andhra resuming their innings at 262/2. They stretched their first innings to 379 as Ricky Bhui was dismissed for 149 and Karan Shinde for 110. Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari (27) batted left-handed due to an injury.

With the ball, KV Sasikanth claimed two wickets to put Madhya Pradesh on the backfoot in the knockout clash.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals matches after Day 2

1st Quarterfinal: Bengal (238/5) lead Jharkhand (173) by 65 runs

2nd Quarterfinal: Punjab (327/5) lead Saurashtra (303) by 24 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic 🏻



#SAUvPUN | #RanjiTrophy | #QF2 | @mastercardindia



Relive his innings here

bcci.tv/videos/5559122… Prabhsimran Singh set the tone for Punjab with the bat and scored a fine century at the topRelive his innings here Prabhsimran Singh set the tone for Punjab with the bat and scored a fine century at the top 👌🏻#SAUvPUN | #RanjiTrophy | #QF2 | @mastercardindiaRelive his innings here 🎥bcci.tv/videos/5559122… https://t.co/bcC1NOLZPa

3rd Quarterfinal: Karnataka (474/5) lead Uttarakhand (116) by 358 runs

4rd Quarterfinal: Madhya Pradesh (144/4) trail Andhra (379) by 235 runs

Poll : 0 votes