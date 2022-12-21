Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 2, Day 2 Round-up: Mulani claims 5 after Rahane’s 204 and Sarfaraz Khan’s century as Mumbai dominate Hyderabad

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane converted his hundred into a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 21.

Rahane, who was unbeaten on 139 overnight, went on to score 204 off 261 balls. The Mumbai skipper and Sarfaraz Khan (126*) added 196 runs for the fourth wicket. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani then claimed 5/76 as Mumbai reduced Hyderabad to 173/6 by stumps on Day 2.

In a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 5/32 as Bengal bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 130 in 46.5 overs after posting 310 in their first innings. Bengal were 89/1 at stumps in their second innings.

In another Group B game in Guwahati, Dhruv Shorey remained unbeaten on 252 as Delhi posted 439 against Assam. Also, Sai Sudharsan scored 113 as Tamil Nadu posted 273/4 in response to Andhra’s 297.

In an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh hammered Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs as Kumar Kartikeya shone with 6/20 & 4/44. In the Plate group, Meghalaya beat Sikkim by 10 wickets, while Mizoram defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 118 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 2 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Nagaland (136 & 44/6 f/o) trail Uttar Pradesh (551/4 d) by 371 runs

Bengal (310 & 89/1) lead Himachal Pradesh (130) by 269 runs

Haryana (70/1) trail Baroda (615) by 545 runs

Uttarakhand (308/3) lead Odisha (213) by 95 runs

Elite Group B

Assam (158/4) trail Delhi (439) by 281 runs

Tamil Nadu (273/4) trail Andhra (297) by 24 runs

Niche Sports @Niche_Sports



Well Played



#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter



Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane 204 off 261 balls with 26 fours & 3 sixes against HyderabadWell Played @ajinkyarahane88 Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane 204 off 261 balls with 26 fours & 3 sixes against Hyderabad Well Played @ajinkyarahane88 👏👏#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/MyVIzCEh7p

Hyderabad (173/6) trail Mumbai (651/6) by 478 runs

Maharashtra (472/7) vs Saurashtra

Elite Group C

Kerala (268/6) trail Rajasthan (337) by 69 runs

Puducherry (170 & 58/3) trail Karnataka (304) by 76 runs

Chhattisgarh (280/5) lead Services (213) by 67 runs

Goa (99/4) trail Jharkhand (386) by 287 runs

Elite Group D

Punjab (162 & 18/4) lead Railways (150) by 30 runs (Match suspended due to “dangerous” pitch. Game to start afresh)

Tripura (290/7) lead Vidarbha (264) by 26 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic after Siddharth Desai claimed a superb six-wicket haul



Jammu & Kashmir trail by 89 runs in the second innings.



#GUJvJK | #RanjiTrophy | @mastercardindia



Here's how the action unfolded

bcci.tv/videos/5558437… Gujarat dominated the proceedings on Dayafter Siddharth Desai claimed a superb six-wicket haulJammu & Kashmir trail by 89 runs in the second innings.Here's how the action unfolded Gujarat dominated the proceedings on Day 2⃣ after Siddharth Desai claimed a superb six-wicket haul 👏👏Jammu & Kashmir trail by 89 runs in the second innings.#GUJvJK | #RanjiTrophy | @mastercardindia Here's how the action unfolded 🔽bcci.tv/videos/5558437… https://t.co/kSTLJve3Aq

Jammu and Kashmir (135 & 83/3 f/o) trail Gujarat (307) by 89 runs

Madhya Pradesh (309) beat Chandigarh (57 & 127) by an innings and 125 runs

Plate

Meghalaya (153 & 78/0) beat Sikkim (140 & 90) by 10 wickets

Manipur (229/6) trail Bihar (311) by 82 runs

Mizoram (338) beat Arunachal Pradesh (63 & 157) by an innings and 118 runs

