Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 2, Day 2 Round-up: Mulani claims 5 after Rahane’s 204 and Sarfaraz Khan’s century as Mumbai dominate Hyderabad

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane converted his hundred into a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 21.
Rahane, who was unbeaten on 139 overnight, went on to score 204 off 261 balls. The Mumbai skipper and Sarfaraz Khan (126*) added 196 runs for the fourth wicket. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani then claimed 5/76 as Mumbai reduced Hyderabad to 173/6 by stumps on Day 2.
In a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 5/32 as Bengal bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 130 in 46.5 overs after posting 310 in their first innings. Bengal were 89/1 at stumps in their second innings.
In another Group B game in Guwahati, Dhruv Shorey remained unbeaten on 252 as Delhi posted 439 against Assam. Also, Sai Sudharsan scored 113 as Tamil Nadu posted 273/4 in response to Andhra’s 297.
In an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh hammered Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs as Kumar Kartikeya shone with 6/20 & 4/44. In the Plate group, Meghalaya beat Sikkim by 10 wickets, while Mizoram defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 118 runs.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 2
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 2 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Nagaland (136 & 44/6 f/o) trail Uttar Pradesh (551/4 d) by 371 runs
Bengal (310 & 89/1) lead Himachal Pradesh (130) by 269 runs
Haryana (70/1) trail Baroda (615) by 545 runs
Uttarakhand (308/3) lead Odisha (213) by 95 runs
Elite Group B
Assam (158/4) trail Delhi (439) by 281 runs
Tamil Nadu (273/4) trail Andhra (297) by 24 runs
Hyderabad (173/6) trail Mumbai (651/6) by 478 runs
Maharashtra (472/7) vs Saurashtra
Elite Group C
Kerala (268/6) trail Rajasthan (337) by 69 runs
Puducherry (170 & 58/3) trail Karnataka (304) by 76 runs
Chhattisgarh (280/5) lead Services (213) by 67 runs
Goa (99/4) trail Jharkhand (386) by 287 runs
Elite Group D
Punjab (162 & 18/4) lead Railways (150) by 30 runs (Match suspended due to “dangerous” pitch. Game to start afresh)
Tripura (290/7) lead Vidarbha (264) by 26 runs
Jammu and Kashmir (135 & 83/3 f/o) trail Gujarat (307) by 89 runs
Madhya Pradesh (309) beat Chandigarh (57 & 127) by an innings and 125 runs
Plate
Meghalaya (153 & 78/0) beat Sikkim (140 & 90) by 10 wickets
Manipur (229/6) trail Bihar (311) by 82 runs
Mizoram (338) beat Arunachal Pradesh (63 & 157) by an innings and 118 runs