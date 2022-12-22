Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 2, Day 3 Round-up: Dominant Mumbai thump Hyderabad by an innings and 217 runs

Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by an innings and 217 runs in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Day 3 of the second round at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday, December 22.
Resuming their first innings on 173/6 in response to Mumbai’s 651/6 declared, Hyderabad were all out for 214 as Shams Mulani claimed 7/94. Following on, Hyderabad were bowled out for 220, with Tanush Kotian claiming 5/82 and Mulani 4/82.
In an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat hammered Jammu and Kashmir by nine wickets. Slow left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai came up with a terrific performance, claiming 6/38 in the first innings and 8/66 in the second as Jammu and Kashmir were asked to follow on.
In an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Rajasthan and Kerala, Deepak Hooda smacked his second hundred of the match. He was batting on 106* at stumps on Day 3 as Rajasthan built a 309-run lead over Kerala with five second-innings wickets in hand.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 3
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 2 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Uttar Pradesh (551/4 d) beat Nagaland (136 & 185 f/o) by an innings and 230 runs
Himachal Pradesh (130 & 79/1) need 393 runs vs Bengal (310 & 291/5 d)
Haryana (278 & 148/2 f/o) trail Baroda (615) by 189 runs
Odisha (213 & 97/4) trail Uttarakhand (477) by 167 runs
Elite Group B
Assam (435/8) trail Delhi (439) by four runs
Andhra (297 & 162/5) lead Tamil Nadu (345) by 114 runs
Mumbai (651/6) beat Hyderabad (214 & 220 f/o) by an innings and 217 runs
Saurashtra (254/4) trail Maharashtra (493) by 239 runs
Elite Group C
Rajasthan (337 & 278/5) lead Kerala (306) by 309 runs
Karnataka (304) beat Puducherry (170 & 127) by an innings and seven runs
Services (213 & 145/4 ) trail Chhattisgarh (389) by 31 runs
Goa (362) trail Jharkhand (386) by 24 runs
Elite Group D
Railways (59/5) vs Punjab (Match rescheduled)
Vidarbha (264 & 348/6) lead Tripura (299) by 313 runs
Gujarat (307 & 11/1) beat Jammu and Kashmir (135 & 182 f/o) by nine wickets
Plate
Bihar (311 & 217/8) lead Manipur (296) by 232 runs