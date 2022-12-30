Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 3, Day 4 Round-up: Assam beat Hyderabad by 18 runs, Saurashtra defeat Mumbai by 48 runs

Assam beat Hyderabad by 18 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match in Hyderabad on Friday, December 30. Chasing 250, Hyderabad resumed Day 4 on 228/9.

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal was unbeaten on 123. However, he was left stranded on 126 as Riyan Parag (4/93) trapped the last man Kartikeya Kak lbw for one. Parag was named Player of the Match for his super all-round show. He claimed four wickets in the first innings as well and hammered 78 off 28 in Assam’s second innings.

In another Elite Group B clash of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Saurashtra got the better of Mumbai by 48 runs at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Chasing 280 for victory, Mumbai resumed Day 4 on 218/8. Tushar Deshpande fell to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja for 13, while Shams Mulani, who was 30* overnight, was dismissed for 34 by Yuvrajsinh Dodiya. Mumbai were bowled out for 231 in 74 overs in their second innings.

In Elite Group A matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Uttarakhand beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, while Baroda worked hard for a four-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh.

In Group C, Jharkhand hammered Services by nine wickets as Shahbaz Nadeem (5/78) and Anukul Roy (4/63) starred with the ball in the second innings. Also, Kerala chased down 126 against Chhattisgarh with seven wickets in hand as Ponnan Rahul scored 66*.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 4

Elite Group A

Haryana (338 & 384/4 d) drew with Odisha (414 & 110/1)

Uttarakhand (336 & 106/5) beat Himachal Pradesh (49 & 391) by five wickets

Baroda (249 & 189/6) beat Uttar Pradesh (258 & 177) by four wickets

Elite Group B

Maharashtra (200 & 250) beat Andhra (211 & 108) by 131 runs

Assam (205 & 252) beat Hyderabad (208 & 231) by 18 runs

Tamil Nadu (427/8 d & 54/3) drew with Delhi (303 & 262)

Saurashtra (289 & 220) beat Mumbai (230 & 231) by 48 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (551/8 d & 31/1) beat Services (367 & 214) by nine wickets

Kerala (311 & 126/3) beat Chhattisgarh (149 & 287) by seven wickets

Goa (373 & 150/3 f/o) drew with Karnataka (603/7 d)

Elite Group D

Tripura (322/4) drew with Punjab (203)

Madhya Pradesh (255 & 215/8) beat Railways (274 & 195)

Gujarat (596/4 d) beat Chandigarh (304 & 205) by an innings and 87 runs

Plate

Sikkim (176 & 244/6) beat Mizoram (263 & 156) by four wickets

Manipur (287 & 198/2) beat Arunachal Pradesh (233 & 251) by eight wickets

