Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 4, Day 2 Round-up: Sarfaraz Khan’s 162 lifts Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu; Baltej Singh’s 7/28 cleans up Gujarat for 97

Sarfaraz Khan scored a superb 162 as Mumbai posted 481 in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Resuming Day 2 on 183/6, in response to Tamil Nadu’s first-innings score of 144, Mumbai’s lower-order batted with great resolve to aid Sarfaraz.
While Sarfaraz struck 19 fours and a six in his 220-ball knock, Tanush Kotian (71), Mohit Avasthi (69) and last man Siddharth Raut (31*) also made key contributions. In response, Tamil Nadu were 62/1 at stumps, trailing Mumbai by 275 runs. Saurashtra continued their domination over Delhi in the other Group B game. They ended Day 2 on 503/6 in response to Delhi’s 133. Arpit Vasavada was unbeaten on 127 at close of play.
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal (102*) scored a fluent ton against Chhattisgarh in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. In Group D, Punjab pacer Baltej Singh’s 7/28 bundled out Gujarat for 97 in 34.2 overs their first innings in Valsad.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 2
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 4 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Odisha (111/0) trail Nagaland (433) trail by 322 runs
Uttarakhand (104/6) trail Bengal (387) by 283 runs
Haryana (140/5) vs Uttar Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh (223/1) trail Baroda (355) by 132 runs
Elite Group B
Andhra (135 & 230/3) lead Hyderabad (197) by 168 runs
Maharashtra (307/2) lead Assam (274) by 33 runs
Saurashtra (503/6) lead Delhi (133) by 370 runs
Tamil Nadu (144 & 62/1) trail Mumbai (481) by 275 runs
Elite Group C
Jharkhand (92 & 66/0) trail Rajasthan (287) by 129 runs
Goa (200/5) trail Kerala (265) by 65 runs
Karnataka (202/1) trail Chhattisgarh (311) by 109 runs
Services (378/5) lead Puducherry (216) by 162 runs
Elite Group D
Chandigarh (455/3) vs Tripura
Vidarbha (145/7) trail Madhya Pradesh (309) by 164 runs
Jammu and Kashmir (161 & 5/0 f/o) trail Railways (427) by 261 runs
Punjab (286 & 156/6) lead Gujarat (97) by 345 runs
Plate
Sikkim (66/6) vs Bihar
Meghalaya (610/6 d) trail Arunachal Pradesh (148/4) by 462 runs
Mizoram (104 & 79/3) trail Manipur (277) by 94 runs