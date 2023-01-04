Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 4, Day 2 Round-up: Sarfaraz Khan’s 162 lifts Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu; Baltej Singh’s 7/28 cleans up Gujarat for 97

Sarfaraz Khan scored a superb 162 as Mumbai posted 481 in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Resuming Day 2 on 183/6, in response to Tamil Nadu’s first-innings score of 144, Mumbai’s lower-order batted with great resolve to aid Sarfaraz.

While Sarfaraz struck 19 fours and a six in his 220-ball knock, Tanush Kotian (71), Mohit Avasthi (69) and last man Siddharth Raut (31*) also made key contributions. In response, Tamil Nadu were 62/1 at stumps, trailing Mumbai by 275 runs. Saurashtra continued their domination over Delhi in the other Group B game. They ended Day 2 on 503/6 in response to Delhi’s 133. Arpit Vasavada was unbeaten on 127 at close of play.

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal (102*) scored a fluent ton against Chhattisgarh in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. In Group D, Punjab pacer Baltej Singh’s 7/28 bundled out Gujarat for 97 in 34.2 overs their first innings in Valsad.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Odisha (111/0) trail Nagaland (433) trail by 322 runs

Uttarakhand (104/6) trail Bengal (387) by 283 runs

Haryana (140/5) vs Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh (223/1) trail Baroda (355) by 132 runs

Elite Group B

Andhra (135 & 230/3) lead Hyderabad (197) by 168 runs

Maharashtra (307/2) lead Assam (274) by 33 runs

Saurashtra (503/6) lead Delhi (133) by 370 runs

Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 @vijaylokapally Two centuries in 3 matches this Ranji season (including 162 against TN today

Four in 2022

Three (a double and triple) in 2020

When will they pick Sarfaraz Khan (seen here with abbu Naushad)

He must play in the Test series against Australia this year. He can pass the yo-yo test.. Two centuries in 3 matches this Ranji season (including 162 against TN todayFour in 2022Three (a double and triple) in 2020When will they pick Sarfaraz Khan (seen here with abbu Naushad)He must play in the Test series against Australia this year. He can pass the yo-yo test.. https://t.co/qt9TtsMQbl

Tamil Nadu (144 & 62/1) trail Mumbai (481) by 275 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (92 & 66/0) trail Rajasthan (287) by 129 runs

Goa (200/5) trail Kerala (265) by 65 runs

Karnataka (202/1) trail Chhattisgarh (311) by 109 runs

Services (378/5) lead Puducherry (216) by 162 runs

Elite Group D

Chandigarh (455/3) vs Tripura

Vidarbha (145/7) trail Madhya Pradesh (309) by 164 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (161 & 5/0 f/o) trail Railways (427) by 261 runs

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal Punjab bundles Gujarat for 97 and takes a massive 187-run first-innings lead. What a performance from Baltej Singh - career-best figures of 16-7-28-7. #RanjiTrophy Punjab bundles Gujarat for 97 and takes a massive 187-run first-innings lead. What a performance from Baltej Singh - career-best figures of 16-7-28-7. #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/JTlVhuPULp

Punjab (286 & 156/6) lead Gujarat (97) by 345 runs

Plate

Sikkim (66/6) vs Bihar

Meghalaya (610/6 d) trail Arunachal Pradesh (148/4) by 462 runs

Mizoram (104 & 79/3) trail Manipur (277) by 94 runs

