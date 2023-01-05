Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 4, Day 3 Round-up: Emphatic wins for Saurashtra, Punjab; Kedar Jadhav slams 283

Saurashtra completed a dominant win over Delhi by an innings and 214 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match in Rajkot on Thursday, January 5.
Saurashtra declared their second innings at 574/8. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who had set up the win an 8-fer on Day 1, chipped in with 70 with the bat. Delhi were then bowled out for 227 in their second innings as Yuvrajsinh Dodiya claimed 5/91.
In an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Punjab beat Gujarat by 380 runs. After Punjab declared their second innings on 329/9 d, Baltej Singh picked up 4/38 to go with his first innings seven-fer. Mayank Markande also chipped in with 3/16 as Gujarat were bowled out for 138 in their second innings.
In another Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Railways (427) got the better of Jammu and Kashmir (161 & 193 f/o) by an innings and 73 runs.
Meanwhile, veteran Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav smashed a run-a-ball 283 as his team declared on 594/9 d in response to Assam’s first-innings total of 274.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 3
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 4 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Odisha (392/6) trail Nagaland (433) trail by 41 runs
Bengal (387 & 48/1) lead Uttarakhand (272) by 163 runs
Uttar Pradesh (35/3) trail Haryana (365) by 330 runs
Himachal Pradesh (556/8) lead Baroda (355) by 201 runs
Elite Group B
Hyderabad (197 & 75/2) need 326 runs vs Andhra (135 & 462)
Assam (274 & 65/0) trail Maharashtra (594/9 d) by 255 runs
Saurashtra (574/8 d) beat Delhi (133 & 227) by an innings and 214 runs
Tamil Nadu (144 & 380/4) lead Mumbai (481) by 43 runs
Elite Group C
Jharkhand (92 & 330/6) lead Rajasthan (287) by 135 runs
Kerala (265 & 172/6) lead Goa (311) by 126 runs
Chhattisgarh (311 & 35/2) trail Karnataka (366) trail by 20 runs
Puducherry (216 & 128/6) trail Services (466/7 d) by 122 runs
Elite Group D
Chandigarh (455/3) vs Tripura
Vidarbha (160 & 13/1) trail Madhya Pradesh (309 & 257/5 d) by 394 runs
Railways (427) beat Jammu and Kashmir (161 & 193 f/o) by an innings and 73 runs
Punjab (286 & 329/9 d) beat Gujarat (97 & 138) by 380 runs
Plate
Bihar (139/7) trail Sikkim (157) vs 18 runs
Arunachal Pradesh (331 & 12/3) need 400 runs vs Meghalaya (610/6 d & 132/3 d)
Manipur (277) beat Mizoram (104 & 137) by an innings and 36 runs
