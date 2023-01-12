Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 3 Round-up: Karnataka beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets, Dhruv Shorey smashes 142* for Delhi vs Andhra 

Karnataka thumped Rajasthan by 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Group C match at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Thursday, January 12. Resuming their first innings on 380/8, Karnataka went on to post 445 as Manish Pandey, unbeaten on 75 overnight, went on to score 101.

Rajasthan smashed 330 in 65.4 overs in their second innings, but Karnataka only needed 15 runs for victory in their second essay. In another Group C game of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Puducherry beat Goa by 9 wickets. Ankit Sharma registered figures of 6/61 as Goa were bundled out for 167 in their second innings. Puducherry chased down the target of 44 in 19.1 overs.

In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Mumbai enforced the follow-on against Assam. Resuming their first innings on 129/1 in response to Mumbai’s 687/4d, Assam were bowled out for 370.

Mumbai reduced Assam to 36/5 in their second innings as Shardul Thakur claimed 3/12 and Mohit Avasthi 2/19. In another Group B game, Dhruv Shorey hit 142* as Delhi ended Day 3 on 300/4 in response to Andhra’s 459/9 d.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Bengal (191 & 53/3) need Baroda (269 & 98) by 124 runs

Haryana (229/7 d) beat Nagaland (88 & 72) by an innings and 69 runs

Odisha (191 & 374) lead Himachal Pradesh (258) by 307 runs

Uttarakhand (65/2) trail Uttar Pradesh (142) by 77 runs

Elite Group B

Assam (370 & 36/5 f/o) trail Mumbai (687/4 d) by 281 runs

Delhi (300/4) trail Andhra (459/9 d) by 159 runs

Maharashtra (446 & 104/3) trail Tamil Nadu (404) by 146 runs

Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh (113 & 139/4) need 218 runs vs Jharkhand (103 & 366)

Puducherry (347 & 46/1) beat Goa (223 & 167) by 9 wickets

Services (229 & 20/0) need 321 runs vs Kerala (327 & 242/7 d)

Karnataka (445 & 15/0) beat Rajasthan (129 & 330) by 10 wickets

Elite Group D

Tripura (96 & 304/4) lead Railways (337) by 63 runs

Madhya Pradesh (312 & 189/2) lead Gujarat (211) by 290 runs

Vidarbha (286/4) vs Chandigarh - Sanjay Raghunath 133

Jammu and Kashmir (212 & 18/1) vs Punjab (268)

Plate

Sikkim (532) won Arunachal Pradesh (213 & 61) by an innings and 258 runs

Manipur (220 & 29/2) beat Meghalaya (157 & 91) by 8 wickets

Mizoram (176 & 144/3 f/o) trail Bihar (474) by 154 runs

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes