Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 4 Round-up: Mumbai thump Assam by an innings and 128 runs; Jalaj Saxena claims 8 in Kerala’s win over Services

Mumbai hammered Assam by an innings and 128 runs on Day 4 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday, January 13.
Resuming their second innings, tottering at 36/5, Assam ended up making 189 as their skipper Gokul Sharma contributed 82. Prithvi Shaw was an easy choice for Player of the Match for his superb 379. The Maharashtra-Tamil Nadu game in the same group ended in a draw as Ankit Bawne (152*) and Azim Kazi (103*) enjoyed some batting practice.
Jalaj Saxena claimed 8/36 as Kerala defeated Services by 204 runs in a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C match in Thumba. Chasing a target of 341, Services crumbled to 136 all-out in 46.4 overs. In another Group C clash, Jharkhand beat Chhattisgarh by 44 runs. Amandeep Khare scored a defiant 151, but Anukul Roy’s 5/45 restricted Chhattisgarh to 312 after they were set 357.
In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Bengal got the better of Baroda by seven wickets. Sudip Kumar Gharami (76) and Manoj Tiwary (60*) starred with the bat as Bengal chased down 177 with ease. In Group D, Madhya Pradesh defeated Gujarat by 260 runs. Set a target of 382, Gujarat were bowled out for 121 as Saransh Jain claimed 4/64 and Gaurav Yadav 3/41.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 4
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 5 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Bengal (191 & 179/3) beat Baroda (269 & 98) by seven wickets
Himachal Pradesh (258 & 310/7) beat Odisha (191 & 374) by three wickets
Uttarakhand (172/4) drew with Uttar Pradesh (142)
Elite Group B
Mumbai (687/4 d) beat Assam (370 & 189 f/o) by an innings and 128 runs
Delhi (488/9 d) drew with Andhra (459/9 d)
Maharashtra (446 & 364/5) drew with Tamil Nadu (404)
Elite Group C
Jharkhand (103 & 366) beat Chhattisgarh (113 & 312) by 44 runs
Kerala’s (327 & 242/7 d) beat Services (229 & 136) by 204 runs
Elite Group D
Railways (337 & 211/4) beat Tripura (96 & 449) by six wickets
Madhya Pradesh (312 & 280/6 d) beat Gujarat (211 & 121) by 260 runs
Vidarbha (307/6 d) vs Chandigarh (16/1)
Punjab (268 & 210/6) beat Jammu and Kashmir (212 & 260) by four wickets
Plate
Mizoram (176 & 379/6 f/o) drew with Bihar (474)