Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 6, Day 2 Round-up: Vaibhav Rawal’s ton gives Delhi lead over Mumbai 

Vaibhav Rawal scored an impressive 114 as Delhi ended Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday at 316/7. Rawal hit 16 fours in his 195-ball knock before being bowled by Shams Mulani. Delhi skipper Himmat Singh also scored 85 as his team claimed a 23-run lead over Mumbai by stumps.

In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar slammed his third consecutive hundred in the game against Assam. While Shankar contributed 112, Pradosh Paul went on to score 153 as Tamil Nadu posted a massive 540 runs on the board. In response, Assam were 120/4 at stumps.

In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Akash Deep claimed 5/61 as Bengal (419) bowled out Haryana for 163. In Group D, Gujarat only need 67 runs for victory against Vidarbha after Siddharth Desai claimed 6/74 in the second innings.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Baroda (86 & 101/3) trail Uttarakhand (199) by 12 runs

Haryana (163) trail Bengal (419) by 256 runs

Nagaland (186/5) trail Himachal Pradesh (346) by 160 runs

Uttar Pradesh (257/4) lead Odisha (226) by 31 runs

Elite Group B

Saurashtra (122/3) trail Andhra (415) by 293 runs

Assam (120/4) vs Tamil Nadu (540) by 420 runs

Delhi (316/7) lead Mumbai (293) by 23 runs

Hyderabad (176/5) trail Maharashtra (385) by 209 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (250/3) lead Puducherry (231) by 19 runs

Chhattisgarh (198/9) trail Rajasthan (360) by 162 runs

Goa (281/5) lead Services (175) by 106 runs

Karnataka (137/2) trail Kerala (342) by 205 runs

Elite Group D

Gujarat (256 & 6/1) need 67 runs vs Vidarbha (74 & 254)

Jammu and Kashmir (241/3) vs Tripura

Chandigarh (212/2) trail Railways (386) by 174 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy Stumps Day 2: Madhya Pradesh - 150/6 in 54.4 overs (Kumar Kartikeya Singh 0 off 10, Harsh Gawali 36 off 85) #PUNvMP Stumps Day 2: Madhya Pradesh - 150/6 in 54.4 overs (Kumar Kartikeya Singh 0 off 10, Harsh Gawali 36 off 85) #PUNvMP #RanjiTrophy

Madhya Pradesh (150/6) trail Punjab (443) by 293 runs

Plate

1st Semi Final - Bihar (428 & 28/0) lead Meghalaya (134) by 322 runs

5th Place Play-off - Mizoram (332/6) lead Arunachal Pradesh (199) by 133 runs

2nd Semi Final - Sikkim (229 & 85/4) lead Manipur (166) by 148 runs

