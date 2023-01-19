Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 6, Day 3 Round-up: Mayank Agarwal slams 208; Gujarat bowled out for 54 in chase of 73

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 208 off 360 balls as his team went to Stumps at 410/6 on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C clash against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, January 19.

Karnataka ended the day with a lead of 68 runs, responding to Kerala’s first-innings total of 342. In another match of the same group, Mahipal Lomror shone with 130* for Rajasthan against Chhattisgarh.

There was an unexpected result in an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Gujarat, who needed only 73 runs for victory against Vidarbha, folded for just 54 as Aditya Sarwate claimed 6/17.

Thanks to Sarwate’s heroics, Vidarbha created a record by defending the lowest total in the tournament’s history. The previous record was held by Bihar, who defended 78 against Delhi in 1948/49.

In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Divij Mehra’s 5/29 put Delhi in complete command against Mumbai. Delhi reduced their opponents to 168/9 by Stumps on Day 3.

Mumbai’s lead is a mere 92 with one wicket in hand. In the same group, Maharashtra beat Hyderabad by nine wickets as Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Satyajeet Bachhav claimed three-fers after Hyderabad were made to follow on.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Baroda (86 & 336/7) lead Uttarakhand (199) by 223 runs

Haryana (163 & 177/7 f/o) trail Bengal (419) by 79 runs

Nagaland (233 & 31/4) need 346 runs vs Himachal Pradesh (346 & 263/3 d)

Odisha (226 & 152/1) lead Uttar Pradesh (362) by 16 runs

Elite Group B

Saurashtra (237 & 10/1) need 333 runs vs Andhra (415 & 164/7 d)

Assam (266 & 66/0) trail Tamil Nadu (540) by 208 runs

Mumbai (293 & 168/9) lead Delhi (369) by 92 runs -

Maharashtra (385 & 30/1) beat Hyderabad (192 & 219 f/o) by nine wickets

Elite Group C

Puducherry (231 & 89/5) trail Jharkhand (412) by 92 runs

Chhattisgarh (199 & 111/4) need 319 vs Rajasthan (360 & 268/3 d)

Services (175 & 139/2) trail Goa (483/9 d) by 169 runs

Karnataka (410/6) lead Kerala (342) by 68 runs

Elite Group D

Vidarbha (74 & 254) beat Gujarat (256 & 54) by 18 runs

Tripura (76/4) trail Jammu and Kashmir (446/6 d) by 370 runs

Chandigarh (485/8) lead Railways (386) by 99 runs

Punjab (443) beat Madhya Pradesh (244 & 77) by an innings and 122 runs

Plate

1st Semi Final - Meghalaya (134 & 23/1) need 436 runs vs Bihar (428 & 164)

5th Place Play-off - Mizoram (485) beat Arunachal Pradesh (199 & 259) by an innings and 27 runs

2nd Semi Final - Manipur (166 & 109/2) need 228 runs vs Sikkim (229 & 273)

