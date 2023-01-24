Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7, Day 1 Round-up: Tons for Kedar Jadhav, Paras Dogra; K Gowtham Manav Suthar shine with four-fers

Veteran Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav scored 128 off 168 balls to guide his team to 314/6 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7 match against Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, January 24. Jadhav hit 18 fours and a six in a dominant batting display. At stumps on Day 1 of the game, Saurabh Nawale was batting on 56 and Ashay Palkar on 32.

In a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Paras Dogra compiled a hard-fought 117* off 254 balls as Puducherry went to stumps on Day 1 at 253/4. Dogra hit 11 fours in his defiant knock.

In another clash in the same group, Krishnappa Gowtham (4/61) and Shreyas Gopal 3/18 starred with the ball as Karnataka bundled out Jharkhand (164). They reached 80/2 by stumps in response. Also, Manav Suthar's 4/56 saw Rajasthan clean up Services for 178.

In an Elite Group A game of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Baroda were 420/5 at stumps against Nagaland. Skipper Vishnu Solanki was unbeaten on 161, while Ninad Rathva contributed an impressive 143.

In Group D, Railways posted 372/5 against Gujarat as Vivek Singh (97), Pratham Singh (96) and Shivam Chaudhary (83) made significant contributions.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Odisha (96/2) vs Bengal

Baroda (420/5) vs Nagaland

Haryana (158/6) vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh (15/0) vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group B

Andhra (160/3) lead Assam (113) by 47 runs

Tamil Nadu (183/4) vs Saurashtra

Maharashtra (314/6) vs Mumbai

Hyderabad (247/4) vs Delhi

Elite Group C

Karnataka (80/2) trail Jharkhand (164) by 84 runs

Chhattisgarh (273/4) vs Goa

Rajasthan (58/2) trail Services (178) by 120 runs

Puducherry (253/4) vs Kerala

Elite Group D

Chandigarh (18/0) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Vidarbha (1/0) vs Punjab

Railways (372/5) vs Gujarat

Tripura (239/6) vs Madhya Pradesh

