Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7, Day 3 Round-up: Ravindra Jadeja claims 7/53 on return to competitive cricket from injury

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 7/53, captaining Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, January 26.

After Saurashtra were bowled out for 192 in response to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total of 324, Jadeja claimed a seven-fer as Tamil Nadu were cleaned up for 133 in their second innings. Saurashtra went to stumps at 4/1 and need 262 runs for victory.

In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Mumbai scored 384 runs in their first innings, exactly the same score as Maharashtra. Prasad Pawar, who was unbeaten on 99 overnight, went on to score 145.

Tanush Kotian also scored a brilliant 93 as Mumbai launched an impressive fightback. Maharashtra went to stumps at 51/2 in their second innings. Also, Ayush Badoni scored 191 as Delhi posted 433 in response to Hyderabad 355.

In Group C of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 9 wickets, while in Group D Railways hammered Gujarat by an innings and 56 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Bengal (100/9 d & 220/3 f/o) lead Odisha (265) by 226 runs

Baroda (561/6 d) beat Nagaland (130 & 88 f/o) by an innings and 343 runs

Uttarakhand (125/1) trail Haryana (233) by 108 runs

Himachal Pradesh (15/0) vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group B

Andhra (361) beat Assam (113 & 153) by an innings and 95 runs

Saurashtra (192 & 4/1) need 262 runs vs Tamil Nadu (324 & 133)

Maharashtra (384 & 51/2) lead Mumbai (384) by 51 runs

Hyderabad (355 & 90/5) lead Delhi (433) by 12 runs

Elite Group C

Karnataka (300 & 66/1) beat Jharkhand (164 & 201) by 9 wickets

Goa (359 & 4/0 f/o) trail Chhattisgarh (531/9 d) by 168 runs

Rajasthan (136 & 107/6) need 212 runs vs Services (178 & 276)

Puducherry (371 & 34/1) lead Kerala (286) by 119 runs

Elite Group D

Chandigarh (18/0) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Vidarbha (88/2) vs Punjab

Railways (508) beat Gujarat (205 & 247 f/o) by an innings and 56 runs

Madhya Pradesh (159/2) trail Tripura (362) by 203 runs

Plate Group Final (Day 2)

Manipur (194/6) trail Bihar (546) by 352 runs

