Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7, Day 4 Round-up: Mumbai-Maharashtra game ends in a draw; Andhra qualify for knockouts

The crucial Mumbai-Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai ended in a draw on Friday, January 27. As a result, both teams failed to qualify for the knockouts, sending Andhra through to the quarter-finals.

Mumbai and Maharashtra needed at least a 'win on first-innings lead' to qualify. However, their first innings scores were tied at 384. Set a target of 253 in 28 overs, Mumbai ended on 195/6.

S Ajith Ram claimed 6/54 as Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 59 runs in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Saurashtra needed 266 for victory on Day 4 and opener Harvik Desai compiled a defiant 101 off 205 balls. But Saurashtra were bowled out for 206, with skipper Ravindra Jadeja contributing only 25.

In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Delhi thumped Hyderabad by nine wickets. Harshit Rana starred with 7/45 as Hyderabad were bundled out for 124 in their second innings. Delhi chased down the target of 47 in 8.4 overs. In Group A, Odisha beat Bengal by seven wickets as Sunil Roul claimed 6/96 in the second innings.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Who qualified from each group?

Here’s a look at the eight sides that have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Elite Group A: Bengal and Uttarakhand

Elite Group B: Saurashtra and Andhra

Elite Group C: Karnataka and Jharkhand

Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh and Punjab

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Odisha (265 & 112/3) beat Bengal (100/9 d & 276 f/o) by seven wickets

Haryana (233 & 168/7 d) drew Uttarakhand (269 & 61/5)

Himachal Pradesh (92/2) drew with Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group B

Tamil Nadu (324 & 133) beat Saurashtra (192 & 206) by 59 runs

Mumbai (384 & 195/6) drew Maharashtra (384 & 252) by 51 runs

Delhi (433 & 47/1) beat Hyderabad (355 & 124) by nine wickets

Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh (531/9 d & 52/2) beat Goa (359 & 223) by eight wickets

Services (178 & 276) beat Rajasthan (136 & 276) by 183 runs

Puducherry (371 & 279/5) drew with Kerala (286)

Elite Group D

Chandigarh (18/0) drew with Jammu and Kashmir

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Vidarbha finish with a total of 273/6. Atharva Taide top-scores with 112* while skipper Akshay Wadkar scored 71 🏻 🏻

@mastercardindia



A look at how the action unfolded on the final day

bcci.tv/videos/5559040… The #PUNvVID contest in the #RanjiTrophy ends in a draw.Vidarbha finish with a total of 273/6. Atharva Taide top-scores with 112* while skipper Akshay Wadkar scored 71A look at how the action unfolded on the final day The #PUNvVID contest in the #RanjiTrophy ends in a draw.Vidarbha finish with a total of 273/6. Atharva Taide top-scores with 112* while skipper Akshay Wadkar scored 71 👏🏻👏🏻 @mastercardindiaA look at how the action unfolded on the final day 🎥bcci.tv/videos/5559040… https://t.co/Vb1k2cPuAf

Vidarbha (273/6) drew with Punjab

Tripura (362) drew with Madhya Pradesh (331)

Plate Group Final (Day 3)

Bihar (546 & 156/6) lead Manipur (337) by 365 runs

Poll : 0 votes