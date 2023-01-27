Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 7, Day 4 Round-up: Mumbai-Maharashtra game ends in a draw; Andhra qualify for knockouts

The crucial Mumbai-Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai ended in a draw on Friday, January 27. As a result, both teams failed to qualify for the knockouts, sending Andhra through to the quarter-finals.
Mumbai and Maharashtra needed at least a 'win on first-innings lead' to qualify. However, their first innings scores were tied at 384. Set a target of 253 in 28 overs, Mumbai ended on 195/6.
S Ajith Ram claimed 6/54 as Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 59 runs in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Saurashtra needed 266 for victory on Day 4 and opener Harvik Desai compiled a defiant 101 off 205 balls. But Saurashtra were bowled out for 206, with skipper Ravindra Jadeja contributing only 25.
In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Delhi thumped Hyderabad by nine wickets. Harshit Rana starred with 7/45 as Hyderabad were bundled out for 124 in their second innings. Delhi chased down the target of 47 in 8.4 overs. In Group A, Odisha beat Bengal by seven wickets as Sunil Roul claimed 6/96 in the second innings.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Who qualified from each group?
Here’s a look at the eight sides that have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.
Elite Group A: Bengal and Uttarakhand
Elite Group B: Saurashtra and Andhra
Elite Group C: Karnataka and Jharkhand
Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh and Punjab
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 4
Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 7 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Odisha (265 & 112/3) beat Bengal (100/9 d & 276 f/o) by seven wickets
Haryana (233 & 168/7 d) drew Uttarakhand (269 & 61/5)
Himachal Pradesh (92/2) drew with Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group B
Tamil Nadu (324 & 133) beat Saurashtra (192 & 206) by 59 runs
Mumbai (384 & 195/6) drew Maharashtra (384 & 252) by 51 runs
Delhi (433 & 47/1) beat Hyderabad (355 & 124) by nine wickets
Elite Group C
Chhattisgarh (531/9 d & 52/2) beat Goa (359 & 223) by eight wickets
Services (178 & 276) beat Rajasthan (136 & 276) by 183 runs
Puducherry (371 & 279/5) drew with Kerala (286)
Elite Group D
Chandigarh (18/0) drew with Jammu and Kashmir
Vidarbha (273/6) drew with Punjab
Tripura (362) drew with Madhya Pradesh (331)
Plate Group Final (Day 3)
Bihar (546 & 156/6) lead Manipur (337) by 365 runs