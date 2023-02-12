Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra overcome batting wobble to set up final clash with Bengal 

Bengal will take on Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 after both teams won their respective semi-final matches on Sunday, February 12.

Bengal beat defending champions Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs on Day 5 in the first semi-final played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Resuming their second innings on 279/9, Bengal were all-out without any addition to their total as Avesh Khan trapped Ishan Porel (1) leg before.

MP were set an improbable target of 548 runs to book a place in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final. They came out all guns blazing, but were all-out for 241 in 39.5 overs, ending their innings at a run-rate of 6.05.

Pradipta Pramanik starred for Bengal with figures of 5/51 in 10.5 overs, while Mukesh Kumar chipped in with 2/35. For Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Patidar top-scored with 52 off 58 deliveries, while Anubhav Agarwal remained unbeaten on 30 off 12, slamming four sixes and a four. Pramanik sealed Bengal’s berth in the final by dismissing Gaurav Yadav for a duck.

In the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saurashtra registered a hard-fought four-wicket win over Karnataka. Resuming their second innings on 123/4, Karnataka were bowled out for 234.

Nikin Jose scored 109 off 161 balls, but the middle and lower-order could not come up with too many significant contributions. Krishnappa Gowtham scored 23, while Vijaykumar Vyshak chipped in with 20, but Karnataka were always fighting a losing battle.

For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya claimed four wickets each, while Parth Bhut picked up the other two scalps to fall. Chasing 115, Saurashtra crumbled to 42/5 as Krishnappa Gowtham (3/38) and Vasuki Koushik (3/32) came up with terrific bowling performances.

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada (47*) and Sakariya (24), however, added 63 runs for the sixth wicket to kill Karnataka’s hopes of an unexpected triumph.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Brief scores

1st semi-final: Bengal (438 & 279) beat Madhya Pradesh (170 & 241) by 306 runs; Player of the Match - Akash Deep (5/42 & 1/18)

2nd semi-final: Saurashtra (527 & 117/6) beat Karnataka (407 & 234) by 4 wickets; Player of the Match - Arpit Vasavada (202 & 47*)

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final date

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final between Saurashtra and Bengal will be played from February 16 to 20.

