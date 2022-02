Bihar’s Sakibul Gani creates world record with triple hundred on first-class debut on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2022

Bihar batter Sakibul Gani created history on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2022 , becoming the first batter in world cricket to smash a triple hundred on first-class debut. Gani scored 341 in his side’s Plate group encounter against Mizoram in Kolkata.

The 22-year-old Gani smacked 2 sixes and 56 fours in his 405-ball knock. Gani broke the world record held by Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh, who hit 267 on first-class debut against Hyderabad during the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 campaign. Gani featured in a 538-run stand for the 4th wicket with Babul Kumar (229*).

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda on First-Class debut



#RanjiTrophy #Bihar Bihar's Sakibul Gani becomes the first-ever batter to score a tripleon First-Class debut Bihar's Sakibul Gani becomes the first-ever batter to score a triple 💯 on First-Class debut 💪#RanjiTrophy #Bihar https://t.co/Nal8zVboYr

In Ahmedabad, Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan converted his opening day hundred into a double hundred and was eventually dismissed for 275 off 401 balls. In Guwahati, Delhi’s Lalit Yadav scored an impressive 177 against Tamil Nadu.

Among bowlers, Gujarat’s Arzan Nagwaswalla finished with figures of 5 for 59 in the 1st innings against Madhya Pradesh in Rajkot.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 2 of Round 1

Here’s a round up of scores from all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 2:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Baroda vs Bengal

Baroda (181 & 144/5) lead Bengal (88) by 237 runs

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Chandigarh (200/6) trail Hyderabad (347) by 147 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu (75/2) trail Delhi (452) by 377 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



The Delhi right-hander was on a roll with the bat & smashed 17 fours and 10 sixes in his impactful knock against Tamil Nadu. #RanjiTrophy #DELvTN @Paytm



Watch his knock

bcci.tv/videos/5556190… ICYMI: Lalit Yadav's stroke-filled 177 (287)The Delhi right-hander was on a roll with the bat & smashed 17 fours and 10 sixes in his impactful knock against Tamil Nadu.Watch his knock ICYMI: Lalit Yadav's stroke-filled 177 (287) 💪 💪The Delhi right-hander was on a roll with the bat & smashed 17 fours and 10 sixes in his impactful knock against Tamil Nadu. 👏 👏 #RanjiTrophy #DELvTN @Paytm Watch his knock 🎥 🔽bcci.tv/videos/5556190… https://t.co/25iYlNxwgT

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh (174 & 62/2) need 67 runs to beat Jharkhand (169 & 133)

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram

Mizoram (40/3) trail Bihar (686/5d) by 646 runs

Sikkim vs Nagaland

Nagaland (300/4) trail Sikkim (302) by 2 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh (119 & 40/6) trail Manipur (296) by 137 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Meghalaya vs Kerala

Kerala (454/8) lead Meghalaya (148) by 306 runs

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

Gujarat (244/6) trail Madhya Pradesh (274) by 30 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Railways

Railways (213/3) trail Karnataka (481) by 268 runs

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir (260/3) trail Puducherry (343) by 83 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai vs Saurashtra

Saurashtra (18/0) trail Mumbai (544/7d) by 526 runs

Goa vs Odisha

Goa (181 & 87/2) lead Odisha (189) by 79 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Rajasthan vs Andhra

Rajasthan (275 & 97/2) lead Andhra (224) by 148 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Services vs Uttarakhand

Services (176 & 29/1) trail Uttarakhand (248) by 43 runs

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Punjab (393/4) lead Himachal Pradesh (354) by 39 runs

Haryana vs Tripura

Tripura (56/1) trail Haryana (556) by 500 runs

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

Vidarbha (256/2) trail Uttar Pradesh (301) by 45 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Maharashtra vs Assam

Assam (81/2) trail Maharashtra (415) by 334 runs

Edited by Sai Krishna