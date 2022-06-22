Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 78 but Madhya Pradesh reduce Mumbai to 248 for 5 on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive form by scoring 78 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 22).

However, MP fought back to reduce Mumbai to 248 for 5 and gain the upper hand by Stumps on the opening day. Anubhav Agarwal and Saransh Jain claimed two wickets each for MP.

After Mumbai won the toss and batted first, their openers got them off to a solid start, adding 87 for the opening wicket. However, skipper Prithvi Shaw yet again failed to convert a good start. Having eased his way to 47, he was cleaned up by Agarwal a few overs before the end of the opening session.

The Mumbai opener tried to drive a full-length delivery, but the ball straightened and crashed into the stumps. Shaw’s 79-ball knock featured five fours and a six. A patient Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer took Mumbai to Lunch without any further damage. They were 105 for 1 at the end of the opening session.

MP strikes hurt Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022 final

MP struck early in the second session as left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya had Jaffer (26) caught at short midwicket. Following Jaffer’s dismissal, Jaiswal brought up a hard-fought fifty off 129 balls by flicking Kartikeya for a single to deep midwicket. At the other end, though, MP kept chipping away.

Off spinner Jain ended Suved Parkar’s stay on 18. The right-handed batter attempted to flick a shortish delivery but only ended up getting a leading edge as the fielder at mid-on took a simple catch. Mumbai were now depending heavily on Jaiswal to boost their batting. The left-hander struck a few impressive boundaries to move into the 70s.

Agarwal, however, ended Jaiswal’s defiance in the 60th over of the day. The MP pacer lured the Mumbai left-hander into a drive and induced an outside edge that was taken at gully. Jaiswal’s resilient knock lasted 163 balls and included seven fours and a six. His dismissal left Mumbai in a definite spot of bother.

Hardik Tamore, who impressed in the Ranji Trophy 2022 semis against Uttar Pradesh with a century, looked in good touch again. However, on 24, he edged Jain and was caught at slip. With Tamore’s dismissal, Mumbai had lost half their side for 228.

In-form batter Sarfaraz Khan ensured Mumbai did not lose the plot completely. He battled on and remained unbeaten on 40 off 125 balls. All-rounder Shams Mulani was giving him company on 12 at Stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final.

