[WATCH] MP batter Yash Dubey celebrates in "KL Rahul style" after scoring century against Mumbai on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Madhya Pradesh (MP) batter Yash Dubey celebrated his century on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Mumbai in “KL Rahul style”. He covered his ears with his hands and closed his eyes, just like the star Indian batter does after reaching a hundred.

Dubey brought up a fine ton just before lunch on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final being played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the 75th over of MP’s first innings, the 23-year-old right-handed batter swept a flighted delivery from Tanush Kotian on middle and leg behind square for a boundary and then brought out the “shut out the noise celebration.”

BCCI Domestic’s Twitter handle shared a video of Dubey’s inspired celebration with the caption:

“That 100 feeling! 👏 👏 What a fine 💯 this has been by Yash Dubey in the #RanjiTrophy #Final! 👍 👍 #MPvMUM.”

Dubey had scored 289 against Kerala earlier in the tournament but had struggled in the last two knockout games of the Ranji Trophy. He had scored 20 and 17* in the quarter-finals against Punjab and nine and 12 in the semi-finals versus Bengal.

Earlier on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by bringing out the late singer’s signature thigh slap after completing his century. Sarfaraz’s 134 had lifted Mumbai to a competitive total of 374 in the first innings.

Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma hundreds put MP on top in Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Responding to Mumbai’s first-innings total of 374, MP went to lunch on Day 3 at 228 for one. While Dubey remained unbeaten on 101, Shubham Sharma was batting on 88. The duo joined forces after MP lost their first wicket on 47 and by lunch on Day 3 had added 181 for the second wicket.

In the post-lunch session, Sharma also reached his hundred by crunching Tushar Deshpande for a boundary. MP were in command at 250 for one after 82 overs. They trailed Mumbai by 124 runs with nine wickets in hand.

A first-innings lead in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final could prove crucial in case of a draw as the team with the bigger first-innings total will be crowned champions.

