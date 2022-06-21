"It's nowhere near my mind" - Prithvi Shaw on India comeback ahead of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Prithvi Shaw seems to be nowhere close to making India's Test team, with a plethora of options available for selectors. He struggled in the pink-ball Test against Australia in 2020 and has found it tough to get a chance in the side ever since.

Shaw, though, has been in sensational form in T20 cricket, especially for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL in the last two seasons. Many felt Prithvi Shaw deserved a call-up to the Indian team at least for the five-match T20I series against South Africa and the tour of Ireland.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call. Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call.

However, while speaking to reporters on the eve of the Ranji Trophy final, the Mumbai captain claimed that his entire focus was on helping his side win their 42nd title in the competition's history. He said:

"It's nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking of anything other than winning this one. The preparation of what we have done for the Ranji Trophy and not focusing on what's happening on the outside. It's about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Prithvi Shaw as captain:



- Won the Under 19 WC 2018

- Won the Mumbai T20 League 2019

- Won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Do what you have been doing for all these years: Prithvi Shaw's advice to youngsters

Although Prithvi Shaw is himself a youngster at just 22 years of age, he has a truckload of experience having already played 33 first-class games. Knowing what big match pressure is, the Mumbai skipper advised his relatively inexperienced teammates to not get bogged down by the occasion and to enjoy themselves.

Opening up about what advice he gave his teammates, Shaw stated:

"First thing I would say is that I am proud of them and how far they have come and just want to say, go there and enjoy. I tell the youngsters on the side that it's the same kind of thing that you have done at U-25 or U-19s, just the degree of difficulty becomes more. For me, the result doesn't matter but the effort they put in does. I just tell them, do what you have been doing all these years."

Mumbai have just rolled over their opponents in the knockout phase of the Ranji Trophy and will probably be the favorites to lift the trophy against Madhya Pradesh.

