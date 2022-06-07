Suved Parkar slams 252 on debut for Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan hammers 153 - Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals Day 2 (Round up)

Suved Parkar smashed a brilliant 252 on first-class debut as Mumbai continued their domination on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final 2 against Uttarakhand at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur.

Resuming the day at 104, Parkar continued to attack the Uttarakhand bowlers. He smashed a total of 21 fours and four sixes in his 447-ball knock before being run out.

When he reached 200, Parkar became the 12th Indian to score a double century on first-class debut.

Amol Muzumdar v Haryana, 1994

Suved Parkar v Uttarakhand, 2022



These are Amol Muzumdar's first knockout matches as a player and as a head coach!

Sarfaraz Khan, who was unbeaten on 69 overnight, carried on his scintillating form in the Ranji Trophy 2022, hammering 153 off 205 balls. Khan hit 14 fours and four sixes before being bowled by Mayank Mishra.

Parkar and Khan featured in a massive fourth-wicket stand of 267.

Shams Mulani also contributed 59 as Mumbai declared their first innings at 647 for 8. Uttarakhand were 39 for 2 at stumps as Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi claimed one wicket each.

In quarter-final 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru, Bengal continued their domination over Jharkhand. Resuming their first innings at 310 for 1, they lost only four wickets and ended Day 2 at 577/5.

Sudip Kumar Gharami, who was unbeaten on 106 overnight, went on to score 186 in 380 balls. Anustup Majumdar, who began the day on 85 not out, extended his innings to 117.

The Gharami-Majumdar stand was worth 243. Manoj Tiwary was unbeaten on 54 at stumps while Abishek Porel contributed 66 before being dismissed.

In the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final 3 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, the ball continued to dominate the bat. Resuming their first innings on 213 for 7, Karnataka were all out for 253 as Saurabh Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 73.

Karnataka’s bowlers, however, hit back to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 155 in 37.3 overs. Ronit More claimed three scalps while Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up two each.

By the end of Day 2, though, quarter-final 3 was back in the balance as UP reduced Karnataka to 100 for 8. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was once again the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 32.

Karnataka went to stumps with a lead of 198 but only had two wickets in hand.

In quarter-final 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur, Madhya Pradesh continued to dominate Punjab. Resuming their innings at 5 for no loss, MP went to stumps on Day 2 at 238 for 2, with a first-innings lead of 19.

Shubham Sharma was unbeaten on 102 while opener Himanshu Mantri contributed a dogged 89. Punjab were bowled out for 219 on Day 1.

Brief scores: Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals

Bengal (577/5) vs Jharkhand, 1st Quarter-final (Bengaluru)

Uttarakhand (39/2) trail Mumbai (647/8) by 608 runs, 2nd Quarter-final (Alur)

Karnataka (253 & 100/8) lead Uttar Pradesh (155) by 198 runs, 3rd Quarter-final (Alur)

Madhya Pradesh (238/2) lead Punjab (219) by 19 runs, 4th Quarter-final (Alur).

