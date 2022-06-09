Mumbai thump Uttarakhand by record 725 runs, MP hammer Punjab by 10 wickets - Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals Day 4 (Round up)

Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand by a mammoth 725 runs on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final 2 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur. Madhya Pradesh also booked their semi-final spot by hammering Punjab by 10 wickets in the 4th quarter-final.

Mumbai’s victory margin of 725 runs is the highest-ever in the history of first-class cricket. They broke New South Wales' 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record. NSW had defeated Queensland by 685 runs. In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for highest margin of victory was 540 runs - Bengal beat Odisha by that margin in 1953-54.

On Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final 2, Mumbai declared their second innings on their overnight score of 261 for 3. Chasing an improbable target of 795, Uttarakhand crumbled to 69 all out in 27.5 overs. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian all claimed three wickets each.

For Uttarakhand, Kunal Chandela (21) and Shivam Khurana (25*) were the only batters to reach double figures. Mumbai will now take on Uttar Pradesh in the 2nd semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022. UP had stunned Karnataka by five wickets on Wednesday.

In quarter-final 4, Madhya Pradesh completed their domination over Punjab on Day 4 of the contest. Punjab resumed their second innings on 120 for 5 and were cleaned up for 203. Siddarth Kaul (31) and Mayank Markande (33*) put up some resistance in the lower-order.

For MP, Kumar Kartikeya ended with figures of 6 for 50 while Saransh Jain claimed 4 for 100. Chasing a miniscule target of 26, Madhya Pradesh raced home in 5.1 overs.

MP will meet the winners of the quarter-final 1 between Bengal and Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022 semis. Resuming their first innings on 139 for 5 in response to Bengal’s mammoth 773 for 7 declared, Jharkhand scored 298 in their first innings. Virat Singh’s unbeaten 113 gave the team something to cheer about. Shahbaz Ahmed and Sayan Mondal claimed four wickets each for Bengal.

In their second innings, Bengal were 76 for 3 at stumps, having gained a lead of 551 runs.

Brief scores: Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals

Bengal (773/7 decl & 76/3) lead Jharkhand (298) by 551 runs, 1st Quarter-final (Bengaluru)

Mumbai (647/8 decl & 261/3 declared) beat Uttarakhand (114 & 69) by 725 runs, 2nd Quarter-final (Alur)

Madhya Pradesh (397 & 26/0) beat Punjab (219 & 203) by 10 wickets, 4th Quarter-final (Alur)

