Golden duck for Ajinkya Rahane, double tons for Bhargav Merai and Yash Dubey in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Round 3, Day 2)

Dropped from the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane’s woes continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Odisha in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rahane fell to the bowling of Rajesh Mohanty. Sarfaraz Khan, however, continued his good run and remained unbeaten on 107. Armaan Jaffer (77*) and skipper Prithvi Shaw (53) made decent contributions as Mumbai ended the day on 259 for 3 responding to Odisha’s first innings total of 284.

Gujarat skipper Bhargav Merai led from the front for his team against Meghalaya in Rajkot. Merai scored 223 in 340 balls with the aid of 24 fours. Gujarat declared their first innings on 555/8d and reduced Meghalaya to 99 for 6 by stumps on Day 2.

Yash Dubey also notched up a double hundred in the Ranji Trophy match for Madhya Pradesh against Kerala in Saurashtra. Dubey was unbeaten on 224 from 526 balls as MP ended the day on 474/5 in their first innings.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 2 of Round 3

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 2 of Round 3:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Chandigarh

Chandigarh (133/6) trail Bengal (437) by 304 runs

Hyderabad vs Baroda

Hyderabad (197 & 169/6) lead Baroda (163) by 203 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Delhi (108/3) trail Chhattisgarh (482/9d) by 374 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu (285 & 14/2) lead Jharkhand (226) by 73 runs

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar

Arunachal Pradesh (196 & 210/7) lead Bihar (109) by 297 runs

Nagaland vs Mizoram

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic wickets against Mizoram. #NAGvCAM | @Paytm



Watch his five-wicket haul In his maiden #RanjiTrophy game, Nagaland's Raja Swarnkar put on a stunning show with the ball & scalpedwickets against Mizoram.Watch his five-wicket haul In his maiden #RanjiTrophy game, Nagaland's Raja Swarnkar put on a stunning show with the ball & scalped 5⃣ wickets against Mizoram. πŸ‘Œ πŸ‘Œ #NAGvCAM | @Paytm Watch his five-wicket haul πŸŽ₯ πŸ”½ https://t.co/BGwM8CEI5U

Mizoram (95) trail Nagaland (509) by 414 runs

Sikkim vs Manipur

Manipur (238/7) trail Sikkim (462) by 224 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala

Madhya Pradesh (474/5) vs Kerala

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Meghalaya

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic against Meghalaya



The Gujarat captain led the charge with the bat & scored a superb double ton with the help of fours. #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvMEG | @GCAMotera | @Paytm



Watch his knock

bit.ly/3hFcpI6 DO NOT MISS: Bhargav Merai'sagainst MeghalayaThe Gujarat captain led the charge with the bat & scored a superb double ton with the help offours.Watch his knock DO NOT MISS: Bhargav Merai's 2⃣2⃣3⃣ against Meghalaya πŸ‘ πŸ‘The Gujarat captain led the charge with the bat & scored a superb double ton with the help of 2⃣4⃣ fours. πŸ‘Œ πŸ‘Œ #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvMEG | @GCAMotera | @Paytm Watch his knock πŸŽ₯ πŸ”½bit.ly/3hFcpI6 https://t.co/DwrU9jV3QP

Meghalaya (99/6) trail Gujarat (555/8d) by 456 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways

Railways (297/8) lead Jammu & Kashmir (259) by 38 runs

Karnataka vs Puducherry

Puducherry (52/2) trail Karnataka (453/8) by 401 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Goa

Goa (239/4) trail Saurashtra (347) by 108 runs

Mumbai vs Odisha

Mumbai (259/3) trail Odisha (284) by 25 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Uttarakhand vs Andhra

Uttarakhand (194 & 36/2) lead Andhra (226) by 4 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Rajasthan vs Services

Rajasthan (92 & 23/0) trail Services (301) by 186 runs

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Tripura vs Punjab

Tripura (127 & 156/6) lead Punjab (120) by 163 runs

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh

Haryana (302 & 61/0) lead Himachal Pradesh (184) by 179 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Assam vs Vidarbha

Vidarbha (265/9) trail Assam (316) by 51 runs

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (62/1) trail Maharashtra (462) by 400 runs

