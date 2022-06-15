Mumbai reduce UP to 25/2 after posting 393 on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals

Mumbai reduced Uttar Pradesh to 25 for 2 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 second semi-final in Bengaluru on Wednesday. After Hardik Tamore's 115 took Mumbai 393 in their first innings, Dhawal Kulkarni got them off to a fantastic start with the ball.

He had Samarth Singh caught behind for a golden duck in the first over. Tushar Deshpande then cleaned up Priyam Garg for 3. UP went to stumps trailing Mumbai by 368 runs.

Following a delayed start due to rain, Mumbai stretched their first innings from 260 for 5 to 393 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 semis.

Tamore, who was unbeaten on 51 overnight, went on to compile a memorable hundred. His 115 came off 223 balls and he featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 113 with Shams Mulani, who scored a valuable 50 off 130 balls.

Resanth. @Cric_Resanth

#RanjiTrophy #INDvSA 24 years Hardik Tamore lead Mumbai by his 115, which helps Mumbai to put 393 on the board. 24 years Hardik Tamore lead Mumbai by his 115, which helps Mumbai to put 393 on the board.#RanjiTrophy #INDvSA https://t.co/2l6TFDVHYf

The frustrating stand for UP was broken when skipper Karan Sharma ended Mulani's resistance. The latter struck five fours in his defiant innings.

Tanush Kotian contributed 22 before falling to Saurabh Kumar after which Dhawal Kulkarni (0) and Tushar Deshpande (1) perished cheaply.

Running out of partners, Tamore was the last-man out, caught behind off Kumar. Tamore's sublime knock featured 12 fours and a six.

Tiwary, Ahmed rescue Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final 1 after batting collapse

Manoj Tiwary (84*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (72*) featured in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 143 to lift Bengal on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 first semi-final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Responding to MP's first-innings total of 341, Bengal collapsed to 54 for 5 in the 16th over in the match being played in Alur. However, Tiwary and Ahmed stood up to the challenge and defied the MP bowlers.

While Tiwary struck nine fours in his 182-ball knock, Ahmed also hit nine fours while facing 149 deliveries. Bengal were trailing MP by 144 runs at stumps.

Bengal's first innings got off to a disastrous start as Abhishek Raman and Sudip Kumar Gharami were both bowled by Kumar Kartikeya for ducks in the first over. Anustup Majumdar (4) also perished cheaply to Saransh Jain as Bengal were reeling at 11 for 3.

Abhimanyu Easwaran demonstrated some resistance. However, he was caught behind for 22 off Puneet Datey's bowling. Datey also sent back Abishek Porel for 9 to leave Bengal in dire straits.

The MP bowlers, however, were ineffective in the face of resistance from Tiwary and Ahmed.

Earlier, MP resumed their first innings on 271 for 6 and extended their total of 341. Himanshu Mantri, who was unbeaten on 134 overnight, carried on his good work and went on to score 165 before being caught behind off Mukesh Kumar.

The latter also dismissed last-man Gaurav Yadav to finish with 4 for 66. MP's innings ended on 341 in 105.3 overs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far