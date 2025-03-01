Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final: Where to watch Vidarbha vs Kerala match and live-streaming details in India

The fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final between Vidarbha and Kerala is currently underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The five-day affair began on February 26 and will run till March 2.

Ad

The cricket enthusiasts in India can witness live action of the game on the Sports 18 Network across the television sets. Meanwhile, fans interested in streaming the game can hop on to the JioHotstar app to catch a glimpse of the country's premier first-class tournament.

For PC/laptop users, the JioCinema app/website will redirect you to the official website of Hotstar, due to the merge of Star and Jio last year.

Ad

Trending

Led by Sachin Baby, Kerala invited Vidarbha to bat first in the title-decider. Although they were off to a bad start, Danish Malewar (153) played a terrific innings to help Vidarbha post 379 in the first innings. M. D. Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom picked up three wickets each for Kerala.

In response, Kerala got crucial contributions from Baby (98) and Aditya Sarwate (79) to post 342 in the first essay. Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekade and Darshan Nalkande picked three wickets apiece for the Akshay Wadkar-led side.

Ad

Kerala failed to go past Vidarbha's total. which could hurt them if the game ends in a draw. The team securing a first-innings lead will be awarded a victory in this case.

At the time of writing, Vidarbha are at 180/2, and have a 217-run lead in the second innings. Malewar (69*) and Karun Nair (95*) are at the crease for the side.

Harsh Dubey creates history in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final

Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey etched his name into the history books with his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final against Kerala. After adding three wickets to his tally, Dubey has now picked the most wickets by a bowler in a single Ranji Trophy season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dubey has so far scalped 69 wickets in 10 games at an exceptional average of 16.98. His best figures of 6/36 came against Himachal Pradesh, which eventually helped the side to secure a victory by an innings and 88 runs.

The talented spinner went past Ashutosh Aman's record, who finished with 68 wickets in just eight games of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season for Bihar. Interestingly, Aman held a mind-boggling average of 6.48 at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️