Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals schedule with match timings in IST

The knockout stage of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy will kickstart with the quarter-finals from February 8 onwards. Defending champions have been drawn to face Haryana away from home, while underdogs Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala have been pitted against each other.

The final round of the league stage of the first-class competition came to a close on Sunday, February 2. The top two teams from each of the four groups made it to the quarter-finals. Table toppers Vidarbha, Haryana, and Saurashtra will play with a home advantage against Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, and Gujarat, respectively.

While Jammu and Kashmir finished atop Group A, they will play their quarter-final clash in Pune because of adverse conditions at home. Jammu and Kashmir ended the group stage unbeaten, including a historic win over Mumbai recently. They last made it to the knockout stage in the 2019-20 season, and it marks only the third time that the side have made it this far in the competition.

Kerala, on the other hand, have also enjoyed a prolific run, ending unbeaten in Group C which involved domestic heavyweights like Bengal and Karnataka. This marks the first time in six years that they have progressed into the knockout stages.

Mumbai began the second half of the Ranji season in third place, and the loss to Jammu and Kashmir had complicated their progress. However, the defending champions bounced back strongly to record a mammoth win over Meghalaya in the final group stage game and confirm their berth in the quarter-finals.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Quarterfinal schedule

Elite Group A1 vs Elite Group C2 - Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala (Pune) - 9:30 AM IST

Elite Group B1 vs Elite Group D2 - Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu (Nagpur) - 9:30 AM IST

Elite Group C1 vs Elite Group A2 - Mumbai vs Haryana (Lahli) - 9:30 AM IST

Elite Group D1 vs Elite Group B2 - Gujarat vs Saurashtra (Rajkot) - 9:30 AM IST

Only four quarter-finalists from the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy progressed into the knockouts this season

Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, and Saurashtra are four sides from the current crop that had marked their presence in the previous editions' quarter-final line-up. The likes of Karnataka, Andhra, Baroda, and Madhya Pradesh have failed to progress this time around.

The semi-finals of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy are scheduled to begin from February 17 onwards. The winner of Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala will face the winner of Gujarat and Saurashtra. The second semi-final will be between the winner of Mumbai and Haryana and the winner of Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu.

