Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 3 matches, January 19-22

Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 Round 3 is set to begin on Friday, January 19, with 19 matches scheduled to begin on the day.

Vidarbha are unbeaten with two wins in as many games and top Elite Group A. Maharashtra dropped down to the second position in the group after the second round. Mumbai remain on top of Elite Group B with two wins. Chhattisgarh occupy the second spot.

Gujarat have moved to the top of Elite Group C with a couple of wins and 12 points. With one win and a draw, Tripura are placed second in the group. Meanwhile, Baroda notched up another victory, making it two in two, and have moved atop the Elite Group D points table. Uttarakhand follow them in second position.

With two wins from as many matches, Hyderabad sits atop the Plate Group points table with 13 points. Sikkim also have two wins and 13 points. However, they are behind Hyderabad in second position due to an inferior NRR of -0.047.

Similar to the second round, the upcoming Round 3 of the Ranji Trophy will host sixteen matches across the elite groups, with four matches in each group. The plate group will see three matches being played.

With two games done and dusted, all teams will have to pull their socks up as the tournament progresses. Teams at the top of their respective groups will look to continue their dominance and strengthen their position. The teams following behind will have to pick themselves up and put in better performances in the third round.

Live streaming details for Round 3 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 are being streamed live for fans to watch throughout the tournament. A total of 19 games are set to take place in Round 3. However, only three select matches will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website.

1. Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 9:30 AM IST

2. Rajasthan vs Maharashtra, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur - 9:30 AM IST

3. Punjab vs Tripura, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh - 9:30 AM IST

Despite there being no live streaming for the remaining 16 Ranji Trophy games of Round 3, fans can follow the live scores of all the games right here on Sportskeeda.

