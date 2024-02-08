Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 6 matches, February 9-12

A total of 18 matches will be played in round six of the Ranji Trophy 2024 which starts on Friday, February 9. All 32 teams in the Elite groups will be in action in round six.

In Elite Group A, Vidarbha and Rajasthan are in the top two places with three and two wins, respectively. Vidarbha will take on Maharashtra, while Rajasthan will lock horns against Saurashtra. Manipur have lost all five matches so far and will play their round-six match against Services.

Mumbai have been on a dominant run this season with four wins in five matches and are in first place in Group B. Andhra are in second place with three wins, while Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bengal have won one game each and are in the next three places.

In Elite Group C, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have won three out of five matches each and will take on each other in round six. Tripura and Gujarat are in the next two places with two wins each. Railways and Punjab have won one game each and are fifth and sixth, respectively.

In Elite Group D, Himachal Pradesh are the only team without a win so far this season. Baroda lead the points table with three wins followed by Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry with two wins each. Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Delhi, and Uttarakhand have won one game apiece so far.

Hyderabad topped the Plate Group with five wins in five matches. Meghalaya are in second place with three wins. Mizoram and Nagaland are in the next two places with two wins each. All four teams will be in action in the semi-finals of the Plate Group in round six. Hyderabad will take on Nagaland in the first semi-final, while Meghalaya will face Mizoram in the second semi-final.

Live streaming details for Round 6 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

A total of three out of the 18 matches in round six will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website from February 9. These are the three matches:

1. Punjab vs Gujarat, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - 9.30am IST

2. Railways vs Goa, Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat - 9.30am IST

3. Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 9.30am IST

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App