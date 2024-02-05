Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 5

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 05, 2024 19:24 IST
Ranji Trophy 2024 Plate Group Points Table: Updated
The fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 ended with some interesting results. Let’s take a look at how all 38 teams fared and standings after Round 5 of India’s prestigious first-class tournament.

Group A dominated by Vidarbha

In Group A, Vidarbha continued their domination in the standings with three wins, one loss, and a draw, with 20 points. Rajasthan moved one spot up with two wins and three draws in five games, racking up 19 points.

Haryana slipped from second to third position while Saurashtra, Services, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Manipur retained their positions in the group table. Manipur are the bottom-placed side with five consecutive defeats.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Vidarbha531011.30920
2Rajasthan520031.47219
3Haryana521021.74217
4Saurashtra521021.21116
5Services511031.32715
6Maharashtra512021.12411
7Jharkhand511030.77310
8Manipur505000.2330

Mumbai right on top in Group B

Shifting our focus to Group B, there are no changes in the positions of the teams. Mumbai and Andhra are dominating the top two positions. Mumbai have bagged four wins while Andhra have secured three wins in five games apiece.

On the other hand, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and UP have registered one win each to hold the third, fourth, and fifth slots, respectively. Kerala, Bihar, and Assam continue to occupy the bottom three positions.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai541001.59527
2Andhra531011.3722
3Bengal511031.18612
4Chhattisgarh511031.14612
5Uttar Pradesh510041.19212
6Kerala501040.8378
7Bihar502030.4875
8Assam503020.6022

Tamil Nadu move to top spot in Group C

Delving into the details of Group C, Tamil Nadu moved from second to the top spot, with three wins, one loss and a draw. Karnataka have had similar results and are second with 21 points.

Tripura and Gujarat have secured two wins each while Railways and Punjab have racked up a win apiece.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Tamil Nadu531012.06621
2Karnataka531011.19121
3Tripura521021.41214
4Gujarat522010.89513
5Railways512021.20712
6Punjab511031.019
7Goa503020.7424
8Chandigarh501040.1944

Baroda holds the top position in Group D

In Group D, Baroda, Madhya Pradesh, and Pondicherry continue to hold the top three positions. Notably, Baroda have bagged three wins, and MP and Pondicherry have secured two wins apiece.

J&K, Odisha, Delhi, and Uttarakhand secured one win each while Himachal Pradesh are yet to bag a win in five encounters. HP are currently occupying the last spot in this particular group.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Baroda530021.5223
2Madhya Pradesh520031.44219
3Pondicherry522010.88413
4J & K510041.01712
5Odisha512020.97612
6Delhi512020.7298
7Uttarakhand512020.828
8Himachal Pradesh503020.7334

Hyderabad stun all sides to occupy pole position in the plate group

Turning our attention to the plate group, Hyderabad continue their domination with five consecutive wins, gathering 35 valuable points. Meghalaya, on the other hand, have bagged three wins.

Meanwhile, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim have two wins apiece while Arunachal Pradesh are yet to secure a win in five games so far.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Hyderabad550004.99835
2Meghalaya532001.19820
3Mizoram522010.91815
4Nagaland522010.82714
5Sikkim523000.90213
6Arunachal Pradesh505000.2990

