Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 5

The fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 ended with some interesting results. Let’s take a look at how all 38 teams fared and standings after Round 5 of India’s prestigious first-class tournament.

Group A dominated by Vidarbha

In Group A, Vidarbha continued their domination in the standings with three wins, one loss, and a draw, with 20 points. Rajasthan moved one spot up with two wins and three draws in five games, racking up 19 points.

Haryana slipped from second to third position while Saurashtra, Services, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Manipur retained their positions in the group table. Manipur are the bottom-placed side with five consecutive defeats.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Vidarbha 5 3 1 0 1 1.309 20 2 Rajasthan 5 2 0 0 3 1.472 19 3 Haryana 5 2 1 0 2 1.742 17 4 Saurashtra 5 2 1 0 2 1.211 16 5 Services 5 1 1 0 3 1.327 15 6 Maharashtra 5 1 2 0 2 1.124 11 7 Jharkhand 5 1 1 0 3 0.773 10 8 Manipur 5 0 5 0 0 0.233 0

Mumbai right on top in Group B

Shifting our focus to Group B, there are no changes in the positions of the teams. Mumbai and Andhra are dominating the top two positions. Mumbai have bagged four wins while Andhra have secured three wins in five games apiece.

On the other hand, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and UP have registered one win each to hold the third, fourth, and fifth slots, respectively. Kerala, Bihar, and Assam continue to occupy the bottom three positions.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 5 4 1 0 0 1.595 27 2 Andhra 5 3 1 0 1 1.37 22 3 Bengal 5 1 1 0 3 1.186 12 4 Chhattisgarh 5 1 1 0 3 1.146 12 5 Uttar Pradesh 5 1 0 0 4 1.192 12 6 Kerala 5 0 1 0 4 0.837 8 7 Bihar 5 0 2 0 3 0.487 5 8 Assam 5 0 3 0 2 0.602 2

Tamil Nadu move to top spot in Group C

Delving into the details of Group C, Tamil Nadu moved from second to the top spot, with three wins, one loss and a draw. Karnataka have had similar results and are second with 21 points.

Tripura and Gujarat have secured two wins each while Railways and Punjab have racked up a win apiece.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tamil Nadu 5 3 1 0 1 2.066 21 2 Karnataka 5 3 1 0 1 1.191 21 3 Tripura 5 2 1 0 2 1.412 14 4 Gujarat 5 2 2 0 1 0.895 13 5 Railways 5 1 2 0 2 1.207 12 6 Punjab 5 1 1 0 3 1.01 9 7 Goa 5 0 3 0 2 0.742 4 8 Chandigarh 5 0 1 0 4 0.194 4

Baroda holds the top position in Group D

In Group D, Baroda, Madhya Pradesh, and Pondicherry continue to hold the top three positions. Notably, Baroda have bagged three wins, and MP and Pondicherry have secured two wins apiece.

J&K, Odisha, Delhi, and Uttarakhand secured one win each while Himachal Pradesh are yet to bag a win in five encounters. HP are currently occupying the last spot in this particular group.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Baroda 5 3 0 0 2 1.52 23 2 Madhya Pradesh 5 2 0 0 3 1.442 19 3 Pondicherry 5 2 2 0 1 0.884 13 4 J & K 5 1 0 0 4 1.017 12 5 Odisha 5 1 2 0 2 0.976 12 6 Delhi 5 1 2 0 2 0.729 8 7 Uttarakhand 5 1 2 0 2 0.82 8 8 Himachal Pradesh 5 0 3 0 2 0.733 4

Hyderabad stun all sides to occupy pole position in the plate group

Turning our attention to the plate group, Hyderabad continue their domination with five consecutive wins, gathering 35 valuable points. Meghalaya, on the other hand, have bagged three wins.

Meanwhile, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim have two wins apiece while Arunachal Pradesh are yet to secure a win in five games so far.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Hyderabad 5 5 0 0 0 4.998 35 2 Meghalaya 5 3 2 0 0 1.198 20 3 Mizoram 5 2 2 0 1 0.918 15 4 Nagaland 5 2 2 0 1 0.827 14 5 Sikkim 5 2 3 0 0 0.902 13 6 Arunachal Pradesh 5 0 5 0 0 0.299 0

