Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 6

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 12, 2024 21:31 IST
Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated

The sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 came to a conclusion with some thrilling and exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 38 teams fared and where they are standing after Round 6 of India’s prestigious first-class tournament.

Vidarbha dominates Group A

Starting with the Elite Group A, Vidarbha continue to dominate the standings with four wins, one loss, and a draw racking up 27 points. Haryana moved one spot up to secure the second rank with three wins, one loss, and two drawn games, gathering 24 points.

Saurashtra and Services also ascended one spot each to make it to the third and fourth slots in the tally. Rajasthan slipped from second to fourth position, picking up 19 points. Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Manipur continue to stay at the bottom three spots of the table.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Vidarbha64101027
2Haryana63102024
3Saurashtra63102022
4Services62103022
5Rajasthan62103019
6Maharashtra61302011
7Jharkhand61203010
8Manipur6060000

Group B topped by Mumbai

Shifting our focus to Group B, Mumbai and Andhra continue to top the standings with 30 and 25 points respectively. Mumbai bagged four wins while Andhra secured three wins so far. Kerala ascended from sixth to third position, registering one win, one loss, and four drawn games, picking up 14 points.

Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh held on to the fourth and fifth ranks. Bengal slipped from second to fifth slot, winning just one game and losing two. Bihar and Assam carry the bottom two positions.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai64101030
2Andhra63102025
3Kerala61104014
4Chhattisgarh61104013
5Uttar Pradesh61005013
6Bengal61203012
7Assam6130208
8Bihar6030305

Karnataka propelled to the top in Group C

Delving into the details of Elite Group C, Karnataka secured the top spot after propelling from second rank, picking up 24 points. Tamil Nadu slipped to the second position with 22 points after bagging three wins.

Gujarat and Railways are at the third and fourth slots with 19 and 18 points. Tripura, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Goa are reeling down at the bottom four positions in this particular group. Gujarat and Railways moved one spot up each while Tripura descended from third to fifth slot.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Karnataka63102024
2Tamil Nadu63102022
3Gujarat63201019
4Railways62202018
5Tripura62103017
6Punjab6120309
7Chandigarh6010505
8Goa6040204

MP climbs up to the summit in Group D

Moving to Group D, Madhya Pradesh climbed up from second to top rank with three wins, claiming 26 points. Baroda slid from the top to the second spot with 23 points. J&K moved up from fourth to third slot with 18 points.

Delhi climbed up from sixth to fourth slot while Uttarakhand was propelled to the fifth position. Unfortunately, Pondicherry glided down from the third to the sixth slot. Odisha descended from the fifth to the seventh slot. Himachal Pradesh are holding the wooden spoon without winning a game.

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Madhya Pradesh63003026
2Baroda63102023
3J & K62004018
4Delhi62202014
5Uttarakhand62202014
6Pondicherry62301013
7Odisha61302012
8Himachal Pradesh6040204

Edited by Aditya Singh
