Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 6

The sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 came to a conclusion with some thrilling and exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 38 teams fared and where they are standing after Round 6 of India’s prestigious first-class tournament.

Vidarbha dominates Group A

Starting with the Elite Group A, Vidarbha continue to dominate the standings with four wins, one loss, and a draw racking up 27 points. Haryana moved one spot up to secure the second rank with three wins, one loss, and two drawn games, gathering 24 points.

Saurashtra and Services also ascended one spot each to make it to the third and fourth slots in the tally. Rajasthan slipped from second to fourth position, picking up 19 points. Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Manipur continue to stay at the bottom three spots of the table.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Vidarbha 6 4 1 0 1 0 27 2 Haryana 6 3 1 0 2 0 24 3 Saurashtra 6 3 1 0 2 0 22 4 Services 6 2 1 0 3 0 22 5 Rajasthan 6 2 1 0 3 0 19 6 Maharashtra 6 1 3 0 2 0 11 7 Jharkhand 6 1 2 0 3 0 10 8 Manipur 6 0 6 0 0 0 0

Group B topped by Mumbai

Shifting our focus to Group B, Mumbai and Andhra continue to top the standings with 30 and 25 points respectively. Mumbai bagged four wins while Andhra secured three wins so far. Kerala ascended from sixth to third position, registering one win, one loss, and four drawn games, picking up 14 points.

Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh held on to the fourth and fifth ranks. Bengal slipped from second to fifth slot, winning just one game and losing two. Bihar and Assam carry the bottom two positions.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 6 4 1 0 1 0 30 2 Andhra 6 3 1 0 2 0 25 3 Kerala 6 1 1 0 4 0 14 4 Chhattisgarh 6 1 1 0 4 0 13 5 Uttar Pradesh 6 1 0 0 5 0 13 6 Bengal 6 1 2 0 3 0 12 7 Assam 6 1 3 0 2 0 8 8 Bihar 6 0 3 0 3 0 5

Karnataka propelled to the top in Group C

Delving into the details of Elite Group C, Karnataka secured the top spot after propelling from second rank, picking up 24 points. Tamil Nadu slipped to the second position with 22 points after bagging three wins.

Gujarat and Railways are at the third and fourth slots with 19 and 18 points. Tripura, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Goa are reeling down at the bottom four positions in this particular group. Gujarat and Railways moved one spot up each while Tripura descended from third to fifth slot.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Karnataka 6 3 1 0 2 0 24 2 Tamil Nadu 6 3 1 0 2 0 22 3 Gujarat 6 3 2 0 1 0 19 4 Railways 6 2 2 0 2 0 18 5 Tripura 6 2 1 0 3 0 17 6 Punjab 6 1 2 0 3 0 9 7 Chandigarh 6 0 1 0 5 0 5 8 Goa 6 0 4 0 2 0 4

MP climbs up to the summit in Group D

Moving to Group D, Madhya Pradesh climbed up from second to top rank with three wins, claiming 26 points. Baroda slid from the top to the second spot with 23 points. J&K moved up from fourth to third slot with 18 points.

Delhi climbed up from sixth to fourth slot while Uttarakhand was propelled to the fifth position. Unfortunately, Pondicherry glided down from the third to the sixth slot. Odisha descended from the fifth to the seventh slot. Himachal Pradesh are holding the wooden spoon without winning a game.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 6 3 0 0 3 0 26 2 Baroda 6 3 1 0 2 0 23 3 J & K 6 2 0 0 4 0 18 4 Delhi 6 2 2 0 2 0 14 5 Uttarakhand 6 2 2 0 2 0 14 6 Pondicherry 6 2 3 0 1 0 13 7 Odisha 6 1 3 0 2 0 12 8 Himachal Pradesh 6 0 4 0 2 0 4

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App