Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinals, Day 2 Round-up: Musheer Khan hammers double ton even as Bhargav Bhatt claims 7

Musheer Khan (203* off 357 balls) slammed a brilliant double hundred, but Bhargav Bhatt claimed 7/112 as Baroda bowled Mumbai out for 384 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal 2 on Saturday, February 24. Baroda reached 127/2 in response by stumps.

Mumbai resumed their first innings at 248/5 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, with Musheer unbeaten on 128 and Hardik Tamore on 30. Tamore went on to score 57 before being dismissed by Ninad Rathva (3/86). Left-arm spinner Bhatt then ran through the lower-order as Musheer was stranded on 203*. The latter’s fine knock featured 18 fours.

In Quarterfinal 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka were 98/2 at stumps on Day 2, responding to Vidarbha’s first-innings total of 460. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Aditya Thakare for a duck, while Aneesh KV fell to Yash Thakur for 34. At close of play, Ravikumar Samarth was batting on 43 and Nikin Jose on 20.

Earlier, Vidarbha resumed their first innings on 261/3. Karun Nair, who was unbeaten on 30 overnight, went on to score 90. For Karnataka, Vidhwath Kaverappa finished with 4/99 from 31.1 overs.

Looking at Quarterfinal 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Tamil Nadu ended the day at 300/6 in response to Saurashtra’s 183 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu resumed their first innings on Day 2 at 23/1. Good contributions from Baba Indrajith (80), skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (60) and Boopathi Kumar (65) saw them take a 117-run lead by stumps.

Madhya Pradesh were 21/0 after seven overs in their second innings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal 4 against Andhra at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Resuming their first innings on Day 2 at 234/9, MP were bowled out for the same score.

Kumar Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal then claimed three wickets each as Andhra were bowled out for 172 in 68.3 overs in their first innings. Karan Shinde top-scored for Andhra with 38 as Avesh Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya also chipped in with scalps apiece for MP.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from Day 2 of all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Karnataka (98/2) trail Vidarbha (460) by 362 runs

Quarterfinal 2: Baroda (127/2) trail Mumbai (384) by 257 runs

Quarterfinal 3: Tamil Nadu (300/6) lead Saurashtra (183) by 117 runs

Quarterfinal 4: Madhya Pradesh (234 & 21/0) lead Andhra (172) by 83 runs

