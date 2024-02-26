Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinals, Day 4 Round-up: Agarwal claims 6 as MP beat Andhra by 4 runs; Tamore, Shaw put Mumbai on top against Baroda

Madhya Pradesh registered a thrilling four-run win over Andhra in Quarterfinal 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 on Monday, February 26.

With the victory, they becme the second team to book their place in the semis. Tamil Nadu became the first team to make the last-four, beating Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 170 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Andhra resumed their second innings on 95-4. They were bowled out for 165, with Anubhav Agarwal claiming 6-52. Hanuma Vihari was dismissed for 55, which hurt Andhra’s chances. Kulwant Khejroliya trapped Ashwin Hebbar lbw for 22 to end Andhra’s resistance in the quarterfinals.

In quarterfinal 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, Hardik Tamore’s 114 and Prithvi Shaw’s 87 put Mumbai in a commanding position. They went to stumps on Day 4 at 379-9 in their second innings, with a huge lead of 415.

Mumbai resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 21-1. Tamore played a brilliant knock, hitting 10 fours in his innings that lasted 233 balls. Shaw’s 87 came in typically aggressive fashion, off 93 balls, and featured 10 fours and two sixes.

While captain Ajinkya Rahane failed again, bowled by Bhargav Bhatt for a duck, Shams Mulani contributed 54 off 103. At stumps, Tanush Kotian was batting on 32 and Tushar Deshpande on 23. For Baroda, Bhatt claimed another seven-fer to go with his 7-112 in the first innings.

In quarterfinal 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur, Karnataka made a strong start against Vidarbha in a chase of 371. They were 103-1 at stumps on Day 4 after 26 overs. Ravikumar Samarth scored 40, while captain Mayank Agarwal was batting on 61.

Earlier, Vidarbha resumed their second innings at 50-0 and were bowled out for 196. Vidwath Kaverappa starred for Karnataka with 6-61, while Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed 4-81. For Vidarbha, Dhruv Shorey top-scored with 57.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from Day 4 of all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Karnataka (286 & 103/1) need 268 runs vs Vidarbha (460 & 196)

Quarterfinal 2: Mumbai (384 & 379/9) lead Baroda (348) by 415 runs

Quarterfinal 4: Madhya Pradesh (234 & 107) beat Andhra (172 & 165) by 4 runs

