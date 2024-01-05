Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Round-up: Chirag Jani claims 5 for Saurashtra, Anustup Majumdar slams ton for Bengal

Defending champions Saurashtra dominated Day 1 of their Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024 clash against Jharkhand at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 5.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Saurashtra held Jharkhand to 142 as Chirag Jani starred with 5/22 in the Elite Group A clash. In response, Saurashtra went to stumps at 108/1 on the back of Harvik Desai's unbeaten 54 and Sheldon Jackson on 37.

In a Group B Ranji Trophy 2024 fixture in Visakhapatnam, Bengal made a strong start against Andhra. Batting first after winning the toss, they posted 289/4 in 86 overs as Anustup Majumdar struck 125, while Sourav Paul contributed 96.

In a Ranji Trophy 2024 Group C match in Hubli, pacer Vasuki Koushik claimed 7/41 as Karnataka bowled out Punjab for 152 in 46.5 overs. In response, Karnataka went to stumps on Day 1 at 142/3 with Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on 80.

In a Group D clash in Valsad, M Mohammed (5/44) and Sandeep Warrier (4/57) shared nine wickets as Tamil Nadu bundled out Gujarat for 236 in 72.3 overs in their first innings on Day 1.

Umang Kumar top-scored for Gujarat with 76, while Manan Hingrajia contributed 65. Tamil Nadu will begin their innings on Day 2.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 1, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 1 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Maharashtra (123/3) trail Manipur (137) by 14 runs

Haryana vs Rajasthan - No play due to bad light

Services (223/8) vs Vidarbha

Saurashtra (108/1) trail Jharkhand (142) by 34 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (235/9) vs Bihar

Bengal (289/4) vs Andhra

Uttar Pradesh (244/5) vs Kerala

Chhattisgarh (249/5) vs Assam

Elite Group C

Tripura (261/4) vs Goa

Karnataka (142/3) trail Punjab (152) by 10 runs

Railways (73) trail Chandigarh (96) by 23 runs

Gujarat (236) vs Tamil Nadu

Elite Group D

Delhi (40/4) vs Puducherry

Madhya Pradesh (291/7) vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh (47/0) trail Jammu and Kashmir (100) by 53 runs

Baroda (322/6) vs Odisha

Plate Group

Nagaland (35/1) trail Hyderabad (474/5 d) by 439 runs

Meghalaya (203/2) lead Arunachal Pradesh (94) by 109 runs

Sikkim (251/5) vs Mizoram

