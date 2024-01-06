Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 2 Round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara hits 157* for Saurashtra, M Mohammed leads Tamil Nadu’s fightback against Gujarat 

Discarded Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored a defiant hundred on Day 2 of the Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2024 for Saurashtra against Jharkhand at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, June 6.

Responding to Jharkhand’s first innings score of 142, Saurashtra went to stumps at 406/4, having gained a significant lead of 264. Pujara was batting on 157* at stumps on Day 2 and Prerak Mankad on 23*.

In a Group C encounter of Ranji Trophy 2024, Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback against Gujarat at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad.

Responding to Gujarat’s first innings total of 236, Tamil Nadu collapsed to 119/8. However, M Mohammed slammed a brilliant 85 off 99 balls to lift his side to 250. Sandeep Warrier then claimed three wickets were Gujarat were reduced to 38/3 in 13 overs by stumps on Day 2.

In the Ranji Trophy 2024 Plate group, Hyderabad hammered Nagaland by an innings and 194 runs in Dimapur. In response to Hyderabad’s 474/5 declared, Nagaland folded up for 153 in their first innings and were bowled out for 127 after being asked to follow on.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 1, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 1 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Manipur (137 & 85/4) trail Maharashtra (320) trail by 98 runs

Haryana vs Rajasthan - No play due to bad light

Vidarbha (191/8) trail Services (241) by 50 runs

Expand Tweet

Saurashtra (406/4) lead Jharkhand (142) by 264 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (89/6) trail Mumbai (251) by 162 runs

Andhra (119/3) trail Bengal (409) by 290 runs

Kerala (220/6) trail Uttar Pradesh (302) by 82 runs

Assam (87/4) trail Chhattisgarh (327) by 240 runs

Elite Group C

Goa (53/2) trail Tripura (484) by 431 runs

Karnataka (461/6) lead Punjab (152) by 309 runs

Railways (313/4) lead Chandigarh (96) by 217 runs

Expand Tweet

Gujarat (236 & 38/3) lead Tamil Nadu (250) by 24 runs

Elite Group D

Puducherry (113/2) trail Delhi (148) by 35 runs

Uttarakhand (170/6) trail Madhya Pradesh (323) by 153 runs

Himachal Pradesh (109/1) lead Jammu and Kashmir (100) by 9 runs

Baroda (351 & 43/1) lead Odisha (178) by 216 runs

Plate Group

Hyderabad (474/5 d) beat Nagaland (153 & 127 f/o) by an innings and 194 runs

Arunachal Pradesh (94 & 57/2) trail Meghalaya (504/9 d) by 353 runs

Mizoram (106/5) trail Sikkim (442/9 d) by 336 runs

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App