Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 3 Round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara slams double ton, Gujarat hit back strongly against Tamil Nadu

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara completed an impressive double hundred on Day 3 of Saurashtra’s Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A clash against Jharkhand in Rajkot on Sunday, January 7. The 35-year-old, who was unbeaten on 157 at stumps on Day 2, remained undefeated on 243 off 356 balls, a fine knock which featured 30 fours.

Pujara and Prerak Mankad (104* off 176) added an unbroken 256 runs for the fifth wicket as Saurashtra declared their first innings at 578/4. In response, Jharkhand were 140/2 in their second innings with Kumar Deobrat unbeaten on 74. Jharkhand still trail Saurashtra by 296 runs.

In a Group C clash of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Gujarat made a strong comeback against Tamil Nadu. Resuming their second innings at 38/3, they went on to post 312 with Umang Kumar (89) and Ripal Patel (81) making key contributions. Chasing a target of 299, Tamil Nadu were 32/2 at stumps.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 1, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 1 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Maharashtra (320) beat Manipur (137 & 114) by an innings and 69 runs

Haryana (100/6) vs Rajasthan

Vidarbha (219 & 45/0) need 133 runs vs Services (241 & 155)

Expand Tweet

Jharkhand (142 & 140/2) trail Saurashtra (578/4 d) by 296 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (100 & 91/6) trail Mumbai (251) by 60 runs

Andhra (339/6) trail Bengal (409) by 70 runs

Uttar Pradesh (302 & 219/1) lead Kerala (243) by 278 runs

Assam (159 & 171/5 f/o) lead Chhattisgarh (327) by 3 runs

Elite Group C

Goa (135 & 48/3) need 453 runs vs Tripura (484 & 151/5 d)

Punjab (152 & 238/3) trail Karnataka (514/8 d) by 124 runs

Railways (313/4) lead Chandigarh (96) by 217 runs

Expand Tweet

Tamil Nadu (250 & 32/2) need 267 runs vs Gujarat (236 & 312)

Elite Group D

Delhi (148 & 126/8) lead Puducherry (244) by 30 runs

Madhya Pradesh (323 & 0/0) trail Uttarakhand (192) by 131 runs

Himachal Pradesh (120/1) lead Jammu and Kashmir (100) lead by 20 runs

Odisha (178 & 103/1) need 329 runs vs Baroda (351 & 258/4 d) need 329 runs

Plate Group

Meghalaya (504/9 d) beat Arunachal Pradesh (94 & 238) by an innings and 172 runs

Mizoram (214 & 237/6) lead Sikkim (442/9 d) by 9 runs

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App