Cricket
  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Ranji Trophy 2024
  • Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 3 Round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara slams double ton, Gujarat hit back strongly against Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 3 Round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara slams double ton, Gujarat hit back strongly against Tamil Nadu

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 07, 2024 18:55 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ranji Trophy 2024
Cheteshwar Pujara converted his hundred into a double century. (Pic: @BCCIdomestic/ X)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara completed an impressive double hundred on Day 3 of Saurashtra’s Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A clash against Jharkhand in Rajkot on Sunday, January 7. The 35-year-old, who was unbeaten on 157 at stumps on Day 2, remained undefeated on 243 off 356 balls, a fine knock which featured 30 fours.

Pujara and Prerak Mankad (104* off 176) added an unbroken 256 runs for the fifth wicket as Saurashtra declared their first innings at 578/4. In response, Jharkhand were 140/2 in their second innings with Kumar Deobrat unbeaten on 74. Jharkhand still trail Saurashtra by 296 runs.

In a Group C clash of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Gujarat made a strong comeback against Tamil Nadu. Resuming their second innings at 38/3, they went on to post 312 with Umang Kumar (89) and Ripal Patel (81) making key contributions. Chasing a target of 299, Tamil Nadu were 32/2 at stumps.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 1, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 1 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Maharashtra (320) beat Manipur (137 & 114) by an innings and 69 runs

Haryana (100/6) vs Rajasthan

Vidarbha (219 & 45/0) need 133 runs vs Services (241 & 155)

Jharkhand (142 & 140/2) trail Saurashtra (578/4 d) by 296 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (100 & 91/6) trail Mumbai (251) by 60 runs

Andhra (339/6) trail Bengal (409) by 70 runs

Uttar Pradesh (302 & 219/1) lead Kerala (243) by 278 runs

Assam (159 & 171/5 f/o) lead Chhattisgarh (327) by 3 runs

Elite Group C

Goa (135 & 48/3) need 453 runs vs Tripura (484 & 151/5 d)

Punjab (152 & 238/3) trail Karnataka (514/8 d) by 124 runs

Railways (313/4) lead Chandigarh (96) by 217 runs

Tamil Nadu (250 & 32/2) need 267 runs vs Gujarat (236 & 312)

Elite Group D

Delhi (148 & 126/8) lead Puducherry (244) by 30 runs

Madhya Pradesh (323 & 0/0) trail Uttarakhand (192) by 131 runs

Himachal Pradesh (120/1) lead Jammu and Kashmir (100) lead by 20 runs

Odisha (178 & 103/1) need 329 runs vs Baroda (351 & 258/4 d) need 329 runs

Plate Group

Meghalaya (504/9 d) beat Arunachal Pradesh (94 & 238) by an innings and 172 runs

Mizoram (214 & 237/6) lead Sikkim (442/9 d) by 9 runs

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...