Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 2, Day 1 Round-up: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims 5 after UP are bowled out for 60; Ajinkya Rahane dismissed for duck

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 5/25 in the Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B match at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday, January 12, as Uttar Pradesh (UP) fought back after being bundled out for 60 by Bengal.

Asked to bat first, UP’s first innings lasted all of 20.5 overs as Mohammed Kaif claimed 4/14, while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picked up 3/20. In response, though, UP reduced Bengal to 95/5 by stumps as Bhuvneshwar claimed all five wickets to fall.

In another Group B clash, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck in the match against Andhra at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Andhra won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Rahane was trapped lbw by Nitish Reddy, Bhupen Lalwani contributed 61 while Shreyas Iyer scored a run-a-ball 48 as Mumbai went to stumps at 281/6.

In a Group C match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka bowled out Gujarat for 264 in the first innings after winning the toss and bowling first. Vasuki Koushik starred with 4/49 for Karnataka, while three other bowlers claimed two wickets each. For Gujarat, Kshitij Patel (95) and Umang Kumar (72) played defiant knocks.

In Group A, Saurashtra were bowled out for 145 in 55 overs by Haryana in Rajkot as Jayant Yadav claimed 5/42. In response, Haryana were 122/1 by stumps with Ankit Kumar batting on 68 and Himanshu Rana on 38.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 2 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Vidarbha (123/4) lead Manipur (75) by 48 runs

Services (173/1) vs Rajasthan

Haryana (122/1) trail Saurashtra (145) by 23 runs

Jharkhand (292/5) vs Maharashtra

Elite Group B

Kerala (141/1) vs Assam

Chhattisgarh (90/1) trail Bihar (108) by 18 runs

Bengal (95/5) lead Uttar Pradesh (60) by 35 runs

Mumbai (281/6) vs Andhra

Elite Group C

Gujarat (264) vs Karnataka

Railways (118/3) vs Punjab

Goa (267/3) vs Chandigarh

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu - No play due to bad light

Elite Group D

Puducherry (54/3) trail Baroda (218) by 164 runs

Uttarakhand (229/9) vs Himachal Pradesh

Odisha (208/6) vs Madhya Pradesh

Delhi (0/0) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Plate Group

Hyderabad (182/4) lead Meghalaya (111) by 71 runs

Sikkim (307/5) vs Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram (6/1) trail Nagaland (211) by 205 runs

